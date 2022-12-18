Bulls leave Twin Cities with no ball, no pride in loss to the TWolves

MINNEAPOLIS – DeMar DeRozan grew up in Compton playing basketball in a park with a very simple rule:

“You want to go home with your ball? You’re going to fight to make sure that you play with your ball, and you take your ball home,’’ DeRozan said.

By the time the embarrassing 150-126 loss to the Timberwolves game came to an end Sunday night, forget leaving without their ball. DeRozan and the Bulls were leaving without pride, dignity, and anything that resembled any sort of fight left in them, continuing to sink in mud with no solid ground in sight.

“Giving up 150 points is beyond embarrassing, and we’ve got to feel that … we’ve got to feel that,’’ DeRozan said after the fourth-straight loss. “You gotta feel low right now, you’ve gotta feel frustrated. Nothing against Minnesota, but it’s not like we’re playing against the 2016 Golden State Warriors.’’

Thank goodness for that.

Not only was the 150 points a franchise record for the Timberwolves, but was the fourth worst showing in a regulation game for the Bulls in franchise history, and sixth overall including overtime games. A stink not permeated by the organization in 40 years.

It was one thing getting dismantled by a Tom Thibodeau-coached team like the Bulls did in the second half of Friday’s loss. After all, Thibodeau teams usually play with a certain amount of physicality and attention to detail that can wear down a group that may have more talent on paper, but not the iron to stand toe-to-toe and trade blows when it matters most.

But Sunday?

Sunday the Timberwolves were already without Karl-Anthony Towns (right calf) for the last few weeks, and was also without big man Rudy Gobert (left ankle). Easy pickings, right? It couldn’t have been more wrong, as the defense set a new low bar in looking atrocious.

By the end of the third quarter, Minnesota (15-15) was shooting 43-of-62 (69.4%) from the field and 17-of-30 (56.7%) from three. They got what they wanted, where they wanted it, often leaving Bulls players confused and pointing fingers at each other.

That’s what was disappointing for coach Billy Donovan. Not just the breakdowns, but the lack of focus for a group that handcuffed Milwaukee before Thanksgiving and had proven to be a top 10 defense in the early part of the season.

“I can switch to zone, I can switch to different pick-and-roll coverages, but if the compete level isn’t high enough collectively as a unit, it doesn’t make a difference,’’ Donovan said. “When you line up and play, the beauty of it is it doesn’t make a difference what happened yesterday, two weeks ago, you are not escaping the moment of the physicality and what you’ve got to do.’’

In the standings, the loss left the Bulls at 11-18. Where they are mentally, however, was the real concern.

Donovan talked about togetherness and willing to sacrifice for the man next to you, and the fact that this group is missing that somehow.

And while different players were asked about it, no one could really explain what was missing.

“Obviously we’ve got to find that connection because when things feel bad it seems like it can snowball and feel worse,’’ DeRozan said.

As far as the front office answering any questions about where this team was heading and their accountability in that, requests for an interview with the beat writers was denied.

The Bulls will practice in Miami on Monday, looking to avoid a fifth consecutive loss on Tuesday when they play the Heat.

“Until we buckle down and realize we’re leaving this park with our ball regardless, we’re going to keep getting the same results,’’ DeRozan said. “I’m tired of going home without a ball.’’

