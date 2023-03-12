No-name Bulls bench embracing a speed-kills mentality for stretch run

HOUSTON – They haven’t found a nickname yet.

They might not even be looking for one.

The new-look Bulls bench has other priorities these days, and nicknames aren’t exactly on the radar.

“Just energy, man,’’ guard Coby White said. “We just want to bring that energy on both ends of the floor. Just playing fast and getting stops. When we’re out there we just want that focus to be on getting stops, and go. Run-outs, all that kind of stuff. We’re young and athletic.’’

And as the win over the Rockets showed on Saturday, still a work in progress.

White went scoreless against Houston, while Patrick Williams and Ayo Dosunmu weren’t exactly lighting it up, either, each scoring three points.

Veteran Andre Drummond saved the group with his 11 points and five rebounds.

The first real poor showing by the second unit since Patrick Beverley was added to the roster eight games ago.

It was the Beverley signing that led to coach Billy Donovan moving some pieces, with Dosunmu and Williams going from starters to the second unit, and Alex Caruso joining Beverley and Zach LaVine in the three-guard starting lineup.

A move that has been paying off, as the Bulls just finished going 2-0 on the road trip to Denver and Houston, and more importantly, were now back in a play-in spot, albeit the final one in the Eastern Conference.

But it’s also been a positive for White, Williams and Dosunmu, who have been freed up from overthinking shot selection. Drummond is the old man of the group, but doesn’t demand touches like LaVine, Nikola Vucevic and DeMar DeRozan do.

Donovan usually staggers DeRozan in with the group, but because DeRozan is such a willing play-maker he lets the kids do their thing.

“This is not to say that the first group doesn’t have this, but what those three guys [Dosunmu, White and Williams] have is they’re really, really good at communicating with each other, and it’s very honest and direct,’’ Donovan said.

That’s why the three can often be seen sitting by each other in the locker room before and after games, talking shop – what went right, what went wrong.

They’re no longer worrying about when they’re playing or for how long. There’s a feeling of consistency with their roles, so the focus is just basketball.

“We also have a good chemistry … our roles have been consistent since the break really, and right now we kind of know our minutes, how long we’re going to be out there together,’’ White said. “That’s important.

“So yeah, it’s been fun to play with those guys. Just be who we are … young and fast.’’

White has especially flourished with the group, sporting a plus/minus of plus-27 since the bench got the new look, while also scoring 8.9 points per game and handing out 3.7 assists. But they’ve all had moments. That’s what Donovan appreciated.

“Coby is in his fourth year, Patrick third year, Ayo second – they’re experiencing a lot of the same things, so there is a good level of communication of what they need from each other when they’re out there,’’ Donovan said. “I like the way they’re competing, I like the way that group has been playing. I like the way those three have played together. I think it’s freed them up to play fast, play aggressive.’’

A style of play that brings a smile to White’s face, especially with just 15 regular-season games left and so much on the line.

“I think we can be special,’’ White said. “I’m excited to see what we can become.’’

