Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Bulls and Nikola Vucevic agree on a three-year contract extension

Vucevic was very transparent in his priority list of where he wanted to play, and it always started with staying a Bull. That will now happen, as the two sides reached common ground on a $60 million deal.

By  Joe Cowley
   
The Bulls and Nikola Vucevic agreed to a three-year, $60 million contract on Wednesday, before the big man could hit the free-agent market.

Frank GunnThe Canadian Press via AP

The Bulls were always “first choice’’ for Nikola Vucevic whenever his free agency was brought up, and on Wednesday the feeling proved to be mutual.

As the Sun-Times reported earlier in the month, the center and team did in fact agree on a three-year deal, as a source said it was for $60 million total.

“During his time in Chicago, Nikola has proven that he is a special player both on and off the court,’’ Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas said. “He has produced at an elite level since we acquired him and will remain an integral part of our foundation moving forward. Nikola’s willingness to do whatever is asked of him to help us win, while also being an established veteran leader for our group, makes him a valuable component of the culture of our organization. He is a consummate professional and tremendous teammate, which plays a big role in making us an attractive destination for other players. We are excited to have him continue to be part of our journey.’’

