 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Cook County medical examiner confirms 5 more coronavirus deaths

Thirty-two people have now died of COVID-19 in Cook County.

By Sam Kelly Updated
Five more people in Cook County were confirmed to have died of coronavirus March 28, 2020.
Sun-Times file photo

The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed the deaths of five people Saturday due to complications related to the coronavirus, bringing the county’s total to 32 confirmed dead.

Lynne Sierra, a 68-year-old Roselle women, died Friday at Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy found she died of respiratory failure due to a COVID-19 infection as well as pneumonia.

Friday evening, Sherman Pittman, a 61-year-old man from Brainerd on the South Side, died at St. Joseph Hospital, the medical examiner’s office said. He died of pneumonia due to a COVID-19 infection, with diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and acquired immune deficiency syndrome all contributing.

Gloria Kamish, an 88-year-old Skokie woman, died Friday at Glenbrook Hospital, the medical examiner’s office said. She died of respiratory failure due to COVID-19, with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and atrial fibrillation as contributing factors.

Leo Johnson, 71, of Hyde Park, died Friday at the University of Chicago Medical Center, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy found he died of respiratory failure due to pneumonia, which in turn had been caused by a COVID-19 infection. Cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and atrial fibrillation also contributed.

A 49-year-old woman, who has not been identified, also died Friday in Chicago, the medical examiner’s office said. Her death was due to respiratory failure caused by COVID-19 and pneumonia, with cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, obstructive sleep apnea and obesity all playing a role.

On Saturday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced 13 more COVID-19 deaths across Illinois, including an infant and a state worker, as the total number of cases rose to 3,491.

In This Stream

Coronavirus in Chicago, Illinois

View all 702 stories

Next Up In Coronavirus

The Latest

Former Second City actor plays non-binary doc on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Dr. Kai Bartley, portrayed by E.R. Fightmaster, will be a recurring character on the ABC hit.

By Darel Jevens

Bears notebook: Khalil Herbert returns from hit to head, but RB depth is thin

Herbert took a knee to the head and was down for a few minutes before heading to the locker room. Damien Williams, however, hurt his knee and was out for the game. Plus, a look at the pass-rush slump, third-down success and Allen Robinson’s quiet season.

By Jason Lieser

Concerns flare up about Bears’ defense after getting rocked by 49ers in 33-22 loss

The 49ers are a middling offense, but did whatever they wanted against the Bears’ supposedly elite defense

By Jason Lieser

Kinzinger’s clues so far don’t point to statewide Illinois run; would distract from anti-Trump crusade

"You can fight against the cancer in the Republican Party of lies, of conspiracy, of dishonesty, and you ultimately come to the realization that basically, it’s me, Liz Cheney and a few others that are telling the truth, said Kinzinger on ABC.

By Lynn Sweet

Without Matt Nagy, it’s business as usual for Bears

Special-teams coordinator Chris Tabor was able to put his "own spin on it" as acting head coach with Nagy in coronavirus protocol. But after a fast start, the Bears were stymied in the second half in a 33-22 loss to the 49ers.

By Mark Potash

Takeaways from Bears’ loss to 49ers

Bears right tackle Larry Borom made his first career start.

By Patrick Finley