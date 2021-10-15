 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

In Britain, thousands might have gotten false negative COVID test results

By Jill Lawless | AP
Britain is easing its rules requiring eeryone visiting or returning to the U.K. from abroad being tested, including allowing people to take tests at home. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps (above) acknowledged the system would be “based on trust.”
Britain is easing its rules requiring eeryone visiting or returning to the U.K. from abroad being tested, including allowing people to take tests at home. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps (above) acknowledged the system would be “based on trust.”
Ian Forsyth / Getty Images

LONDON — British health officials said Friday that 43,000 people might have been wrongly told they don’t have the coronavirus because of problems at a private laboratory.

The U.K. Health Security Agency said the Immensa Health Clinic Ltd. lab in Wolverhampton, central England, has been suspended from processing swabs after the false negatives.

Will Welfare, the agency’s public health incident director, said it was working “to determine the laboratory technical issues” behind the inaccurate tests.

The issue was uncovered after some who were positive for COVID-19 when they took rapid tests went on to show up as negative on more accurate PCR tests.

The health agency said that “around 400,000 samples have been processed through the lab, the vast majority of which will have been negative results, but an estimated 43,000 people may have been given incorrect negative PCR test results,” mostly in southwest England. The incorrect results were given between Sept. 8 and Oct. 12.

The agency said it was “an isolated incident attributed to one laboratory” and that people affected would be contacted and advised to get another test.

Immensa was awarded a $163 million coronavirus-testing contract by the British government in October 2020. Chief executive Andrea Riposati said the company was “fully collaborating” with U.K. health authorities.

Alexander Edwards, an associate professor of Biomedical Technology at the University of Reading, said the problems were disappointing, but said: “Let’s not throw the baby out with the bathwater.”

“The majority of test results are correct, and it’s worth remembering that our testing system has been built up from almost nothing at the start of the pandemic,” he said.

Britain conducts about one million coronavirus tests a day and reported almost 40,000 new infections a day over the past week.

Tests are required for everyone visiting or returning to the U.K. from abroad. The government is easing those rules, though, announcing that starting Oct. 24 fully vaccinated travelers to England from most countries can take quick lateral flow tests rather than costlier PCR tests. People can take the tests at home and will have to send a photo to verify the results.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the system would be “based on trust.”

“Of course, the system requires people to be honest, like so many laws in this country,” he said.

Next Up In Coronavirus

The Latest

Danville VA nursing home where 11 residents died didn’t follow COVID guidelines, report finds

‘I don’t want their condolences,’ daughter of vet who died says of VA officials’ response to an inspector general’s report on the outbreak. "‘I want my dad.’

By Donovan Slack | USA Today

New COVID drugs could reduce virus’s ferocity; treatments aim to ease symptoms

Each drug fills a slightly different role, but together they could change the course of the illness, at least in the United States.

By USA TODAY

Dear Abby: Family’s upset that bridesmaid must miss shower

Woman chooses to attend a wedding scheduled the same day, angering her altar-bound cousin.

By Abigail Van Buren

City clerk running for secretary of state got 2 contributions from trucking exec linked to government mole

Anna Valencia says she has no ‘personal connection to William Pacella or his company. . . . Given that Mr. Pacella has been a supporter of Democratic campaigns in the past, he was a part of our early donor outreach efforts.’

By Robert Herguth and Tim Novak

‘Succession’: In Season 3 of HBO series, actors keep getting better as their characters’ deeds get worse

The privileged, awful offspring of Logan Roy have to choose sides during the return of one of the best series on TV.

By Richard Roeper

16-year-old girl among 2 killed, 6 others wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday

The fatal attacks occurred in Grand Boulevard and East Garfield Park.

By Sun-Times Wire