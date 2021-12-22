Illinois hits all-time record high of daily COVID cases

With the Omicron variant surging, Illinois has set a single-day record in cases of COVID-19.

The 16,581 cases of the coronavirus reported Wednesday beat the previous high of 15,415 cases, set on Nov. 13, 2020, according to state data.

The number of people in Illinois hospitalized for the virus, 4,178, is the highest it’s been all year, that’s the number reported as of the end of the day Tuesday. And more people are in the Illinois intensive-care units being treated for COVID-19 than on any other day this year, filling 867 beds statewide. Hospitalization and ICU numbers haven’t been this high since Dec. 29, 2020.

Illinois also reported an additional 66 lives claimed by the virus Wednesday, exceeding the average daily deaths of 49, though 70 deaths were reported on multiple days last week.

Dr. Emily Landon, executive medical director for infection prevention and control for University of Chicago Medicine, said record-high case and hospitalization numbers are “exactly what you’d expect from a virus like Omicron,” a fast-spreading variant of COVID-19. In fact, Landon anticipates cases will double every two or three days, though that may not be reflected in state data, due to many people taking at-home tests that aren’t reported.

“Omicron is a different animal than what we were dealing with before,” Landon said. “If everybody gets sick at one time, there’ll be nobody to do work, to drive the train, run the hotel, deliver the mail and packages or take care of patients in the hospital.

“It’s time to come to terms with the fact that a lot of people are going to test positive for COVID,” Landon said.

But that doesn’t mean vaccines aren’t working, Landon said. Most people who are vaccinated will have milder symptoms if they test positive. With many people traveling for the holidays, Landon said it’s essential to avoid contact with people outside your circle and to test frequently.

Since the onset of the pandemic, more than 2 million people have contracted the virus in Illinois. Nearly 200,000 tests statewide were reported Wednesday, slightly above the state average of 193,450 tests administered per day.

“Getting tested for COVID-19 is critically important to helping reduce the spread of this deadly virus,” Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said in a news release Tuesday. “A year ago, our holidays looked much different. Now, with widely available testing, vaccinations and boosters Illinoisans can gather safely with family and friends.”

The state health department partnered with SHIELD Illinois to offer 20 free COVID-19 rapid-test sites; two are in Chicago.