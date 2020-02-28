Kenneth Paterimos killed in stabbing outside Richard’s Bar

Family said the 30-year-old man yelled a homophobic slur at Paterimos before stabbing him multiple times outside the bar.

Kenneth Paterimos, 23, was stabbed multiple times in his neck, back and arm on Friday, Feb. 21 outside Richard’s Bar in West Town. He was pronounced dead less than an hour later, authorities said. His death was ruled a homicide.

A 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing. He was initially released from custody after he claimed he had acted in self-defense. Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said at the time that police were continuing to investigate, and that the man’s release from custody should not be interpreted as “a declination of charges.”

A week after the incident, a no-bail warrant was issued for Thomas Tansey on murder charges in Paterimos’ death.

Court records show Tansey is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps who was convicted of battery three years ago after he pulled a gun on a man in the northwest suburbs and tackled him to the ground.

Paterimos’ family says Tansey yelled a homophobic slur at Paterimos before stabbing him multiple times outside the bar, which Guglielmi said witnesses at the scene had confirmed to police.