Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Crime
Woman visiting Chicago is struck and killed by speeding Corvette ‘showing off’ with another Corvette, police and witnesses say
Shawman Meireis, from Florida, was in the crosswalk at Cicero Avenue and 65th Street when one of the cars careened into her early Sunday, according to police.
By David Struett
 
A photo shows the crash site where a woman was killed by a driver Aug. 28, 2022, on Cicero Avenue at 65th Street.
La Voz Chicago
Mujer es atropellada fatalmente en Avenida Cicero por Corvette que iba a alta velocidad
Meireis Shawman murió un día antes de cumplir 41 años, según un reporte policial sobre el accidente.
By David Struett
 
Lana Batochir speaks about her recovery from a boating accident that severed her feet.
News
After ‘Playpen’ boat accident severed her feet, woman talks about her recovery. ‘Momma’s going to have robot, prosthetic legs’
“I know she’s going to accept me,” Lana Batochir said about her 6-year-old daughter, who still hasn’t been told about the Aug. 13 incident. “And hopefully she’ll think it’s cool.”
By David Struett
 
Chicago police section off an area in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue, where a 36-year-old man was found stabbed Tuesday evening.
Crime
Man fatally stabbed in River North road rage attack was devoted father, car detailer, ‘all-around guy,’ mother recalls
Jeremy Walker, a 36-year-old father, declined help from witnesses after he was stabbed, according to a police report. He died at a hospital shortly after the attack.
By Tom SchubaDavid Struett, and 1 more
 
Chicago police work the scene where 4 teens were shot in a drive-by outside Schurz High School in the 4300 block of West Addison Street in the Old Irving Park neighborhood, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.
Crime
4 teens wounded in drive-by shooting near Schurz High School on Northwest Side
Police said two of the victims are Chicago Public Schools students and a third is enrolled at an alternative school.
By David StruettEmmanuel Camarillo, and 1 more
 
Hundreds of protesters surrounded the Christopher Columbus statue July 2020 in Grant Park.
La Voz Chicago
La comisión de monumentos municipal recomienda que las estatuas de Colón no regresen
Pero no está claro si la Municipalidad seguirá las recomendaciones del comité. En mayo, la alcaldesa Lori Lightfoot insinuó con fuerza que las ignoraría.
By David Struett
 
Hundreds of protesters surrounded the Christopher Columbus statue July 2020 in Grant Park.
City Hall
Columbus statues should not return to Grant Park and Little Italy, mayor’s monument commission recommends
It is not clear if the city will follow the recommendations of the Chicago monuments project advisory committee. In May, Mayor Lori Lightfoot hinted strongly at ignoring them.
By David Struett
 
La Voz Chicago
Acusan a un policía de Chicago de arrodillarse en la espalda de niño de 14 años
El sargento Michael Vitellaro se enfrenta a cargos de mala conducta oficial y agresión agravada en el enfrentamiento del 1 de julio, según la Policía de Park Ridge.
By Tom Schuba and David Struett
 
Crime
CPD sergeant charged with kneeling on 14-year-old’s back while off duty at Park Ridge Starbucks
Sgt. Michael Vitellaro faces charges of official misconduct and aggravated battery in the July 1 confrontation, according to the Park Ridge police.
By Tom Schuba and David Struett
 