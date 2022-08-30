David Struett
CST wire reporter
David Struett is a wire reporter covering breaking news.
Woman visiting Chicago is struck and killed by speeding Corvette ‘showing off’ with another Corvette, police and witnesses say
Shawman Meireis, from Florida, was in the crosswalk at Cicero Avenue and 65th Street when one of the cars careened into her early Sunday, according to police.
Meireis Shawman murió un día antes de cumplir 41 años, según un reporte policial sobre el accidente.
After ‘Playpen’ boat accident severed her feet, woman talks about her recovery. ‘Momma’s going to have robot, prosthetic legs’
“I know she’s going to accept me,” Lana Batochir said about her 6-year-old daughter, who still hasn’t been told about the Aug. 13 incident. “And hopefully she’ll think it’s cool.”
Man fatally stabbed in River North road rage attack was devoted father, car detailer, ‘all-around guy,’ mother recalls
Jeremy Walker, a 36-year-old father, declined help from witnesses after he was stabbed, according to a police report. He died at a hospital shortly after the attack.
Police said two of the victims are Chicago Public Schools students and a third is enrolled at an alternative school.
Pero no está claro si la Municipalidad seguirá las recomendaciones del comité. En mayo, la alcaldesa Lori Lightfoot insinuó con fuerza que las ignoraría.
Columbus statues should not return to Grant Park and Little Italy, mayor’s monument commission recommends
It is not clear if the city will follow the recommendations of the Chicago monuments project advisory committee. In May, Mayor Lori Lightfoot hinted strongly at ignoring them.
El sargento Michael Vitellaro se enfrenta a cargos de mala conducta oficial y agresión agravada en el enfrentamiento del 1 de julio, según la Policía de Park Ridge.
Sgt. Michael Vitellaro faces charges of official misconduct and aggravated battery in the July 1 confrontation, according to the Park Ridge police.