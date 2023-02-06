Meet Chicago’s 2023 mayoral candidates

As we enter the final weeks leading up to the Feb. 28 election, WBEZ and the Sun-Times have rolled out valuable tools to keep you informed as you prepare to make your voice heard.

Nine candidates will face off: Mayor Lori Lightfoot; millionaire businessman Willie Wilson; two retiring alderpersons, Sophia King (4th) and Roderick Sawyer (6th); Illinois state Rep. Kam Buckner; Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson; former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas; U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia; and community activist Ja’Mal Green.

We profiled each candidate in an effort to give you a fuller picture of who is going to be on your ballot come election day. Be sure to watch our video interviews with the candidates as well, where we ask each contender 13 questions.

The profiles are part of our election hub, where you’ll also find a quiz that’ll pair you with the candidate who aligns with your values, a mock up of what your ballot will look like and much more.

Dig into our candidate profiles below:

