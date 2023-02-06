Meet Chicago’s 2023 mayoral candidates
Nine mayoral candidates are vying to be your pick on Feb. 28. Read our profiles of each contender here.
As we enter the final weeks leading up to the Feb. 28 election, WBEZ and the Sun-Times have rolled out valuable tools to keep you informed as you prepare to make your voice heard.
Nine candidates will face off: Mayor Lori Lightfoot; millionaire businessman Willie Wilson; two retiring alderpersons, Sophia King (4th) and Roderick Sawyer (6th); Illinois state Rep. Kam Buckner; Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson; former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas; U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia; and community activist Ja’Mal Green.
We profiled each candidate in an effort to give you a fuller picture of who is going to be on your ballot come election day. Be sure to watch our video interviews with the candidates as well, where we ask each contender 13 questions.
The profiles are part of our election hub, where you’ll also find a quiz that’ll pair you with the candidate who aligns with your values, a mock up of what your ballot will look like and much more.
Dig into our candidate profiles below:
February 01, 2023 12:17 PM
-
Despite a stormy first term, the mayor has challenged the media to “find another mayor” who faced the “unprecedented challenges” that confronted her. There was “no honeymoon period for me,” Lightfoot said last year.
-
The congressman said the incumbent mayor has been too combative. “People are tired of the conflict and the bickering and the fighting that they think is representative of her style of government,” Garcia said.
-
Buckner, chairman of the Black Caucus in the Illinois House of Representatives, said his campaign is focused on instilling trust in city government, improving Chicago Public Schools and reducing violent crime.
-
Sawyer, the son of Eugene Sawyer, Chicago’s mayor from 1987-89, is giving up his 6th Ward City Council seat with the goal of turning Lori Lightfoot into a one-term mayor.
-
Vallas, a former CEO of Chicago Public Schools, said his years of experience at the top of CPS and other major school districts around the country make him well-suited to fix the city’s problems.
-
The Cook County commissioner who’s backed by the Chicago Teachers Union also plans to create a “robust” youth hiring program to “give our young people hope.”
-
Willie Wilson, who owns a medical supply company, is known for his gas and food giveaways and for helping people pay their property taxes. His campaign is almost entirely self-funded.
-
King said she would Chicago Police Supt. David Brown, give “burned-out, overscheduled and underappreciated” officers more time off and create incentives needed to fill more than 1,400 sworn police vacancies.
-
To repopulate South and West Side communities, Green suggests the city issue $1 billion in annual revenue bonds to create up to 10,000 new homeowners through assistance with down payments and closing costs.