Adam Sandler tour kicks off 2023 dates in Chicago

Actor-comedian Adam Sandler will bring plenty of laughter and song to the United Center when his latest tour arrives at the arena on Feb. 5, 2023.

Tickets for the Adam Sandler Live tour go on sale at noon Dec. 16 at ticketmaster.com

The Chicago stop marks the kickoff to 11 new tour stops (so far) next year across North America, a continuation of his highly successful 2022 return to the road.

The show dates come on the heels of Tuesday’s announcement that the 56-year-old Sandler will receive the 2023 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in March, at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Sandler’s roster of television and film credits include “SNL,” his most recent work on the Netflix’s “Hustle,” as well as classics such as “The Waterboy,” “Happy Gilmore,” “The Wedding Singer” and “Billy Madison.” His most recent comedy special, “100% Fresh” aired on Netflix in 2018 to critical acclaim.