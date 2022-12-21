The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Countdown to 2023: 10 Chicago New Year’s Eve events

From hotel parties to bar pop-ups and comedy shows to concerts, here’s a guide to some of the events to ring in the new year on Dec. 31.

By  Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
   
Another year is soon to be behind us, but before 2022 bids adieu, Chicago is going out in style with a number of events planned across the city.

From hotel parties to bar pop-ups and comedy shows to concerts, here’s a guide to some of the events to help you ring in the new year on Dec. 31:

Bar Party: ‘8 Crazy Nights’ Hanukkah Pop-Up

Wrigleyville’s Graystone Tavern is offering an array of New Year’s Eve cocktails as part of its “8 Crazy Nights” Hanukkah Pop-Up.

Say “mazel tov” to a new year with this special themed bash at Wrigleyville’s Graystone Tavern. As part of the venue’s current pop-up (running through Jan. 9), there are more than 14,000 blue and white lights, dreidel ornaments, a Hanukkah sweater wall and games like “Jewish Guess Who.” For New Year’s Eve, the tavern is offering a $70 package until 2 a.m. with beer/seltzer/cocktail/premium drink options, a latke bar and grilled cheese station, and champagne toast at midnight. 3441 N. Sheffield. Starts at 8 p.m. $70; graystonetavernchicago.com

The Event with a View

Ring in the new year at CloudBar at 360 CHICAGO on the 94th floor of the former Hancock Center.&nbsp;

The sky’s the limit for this New Year’s Eve party that takes place atop the just-opened 21+ only CloudBar at the 360 CHICAGO observation deck at the former Hancock Center building. As part of the package, you’ll get unlimited rides on TILT and enjoy a live DJ. Sparkling wine will be provided and a cash bar will be available. 875 N. Michigan. Starts at 9 p.m. $135; eventbrite.com

Free Concert: Everclear

Everclear headlines a free show at the Hard Rock Casino in Gary on New Year’s Eve.

If a new year makes you long for those gone by, get a good dose of nostalgia seeing ’90s hitmakers Everclear take over the new Hard Rock Casino in Northern Indiana. Behind hits like “Santa Monica” and “Father of Mine,” the rockers are sure to tap into the Gen X memory bank while looking ahead to 2023. After the free show, try out some new year good luck on casino games. 5400 West 29th Ave., Gary. Starts at 9 p.m. Free; hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Second City’s ‘Do the Right Thing, No Worries If Not’

Evan Mills (from left), Julia Morales and E.J. Cameron perform in “Do the Right Thing, No Worries If Not” at Second City.

Go into the new year living, loving and definitely laughing after seeing the Second City’s latest mainstage show, “Do the Right Thing, No Worries If Not” that promises “truth bombs” and “vibe checks” on everything from relationships to modern-day life. There are two show times on Dec. 31, each running two hours, and in-theater dining is available. 230 W. North Ave. 7 and 10 p.m. $41-99; secondcity.com.

Zoo Year’s Eve Light Show

Light up New Year’s Eve night with a stroll through Lincoln Park Zoo, where thousands of LED bulbs will still be on as part of ZooLights. The special NYE event is for adults only and will offer cash bars, games, ice carving, free rides on the carousel, a DJ and more. 2400 N. Cannon Dr. Starts at 9 p.m. $20+; lpzoo.org

Hotel Hijinks: Gatsby’s Roaring ’20s Party

One hundred years later and we’re back in the roaring ’20s again — especially important after the last few years we’ve all been through. Make the first moments of 2023 carry this spirit with a themed “Great Gatsby” bash at the JW Marriott Chicago hotel. One ticket gets you unlimited food, drinks and entertainment with a four-hour, top-shelf package, a buffet with apps and desserts, cover bands and DJs, and a midnight “confetti storm.” Discounted hotel rates are available. 151 W. Adams. Starts at 9 p.m. $119+. eventbrite.com

Take in the NYE fireworks at Navy Pier from Offshore Rooftop bar.

Offshore Glitz & Glam Party

The Navy Pier midnight fireworks show is a hallowed tradition for New Year’s Eve, and there’s no better view of the extravaganza than at Offshore Rooftop, the country’s largest rooftop bar that provides an up-close look at the dazzling display and skyline in the background. Offshore’s party features a four-hour premium bar, passed appetizers, champagne toast, midnight ball drop, DJs and more. 1000 E. Grand. Starts at 9 p.m. $250; offshorerooftop.com

Outdoor Activity: Wrigley Field’s Winterland at Gallagher Way

Guest can ride ice bumper cars in the outfield of Wrigley Field as part of this year’s winterland at Gallagher Way.

For the past several years around the holidays, Gallagher Way outside Wrigley Field has hosted a smaller version of the popular Christkindlmarket with mulled wine, brats and shops, plus the chance for ice skating. But this year, the fun expands into the ballpark, which has been turned into a massive wonderland right on the field with ice bumper cars, Tilt-A-Whirl, a lodge to get drinks (and private chalets), photo ops and much more. It’s all open New Year’s Eve, until 10 p.m. on the field (and 4 p.m. for Christkindlmarket). 3635 N. Clark St. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. $5 admission (extra fee for activity tickets); gallagherway.com

Dinner + A Show: New Year’s Eve Copa Carnivale

West Loop hot spot Carnivale hosts a spectacular evening full of good food and a side of entertainment. Enjoy a menu of Central and South American fusion cuisine plus a 90-minute show that lives up to the restaurant’s name. Featured will be a live band, street dancers, Brazilian samba dancers, an aerialist and a DJ. In addition to the ticket price for entrance (varies depending on which of the three timed options you choose), there is a $75 per person food and beverage minimum, and a special New Year menu will be available. 702 W. Fulton Market St. 4, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. $60-85; exploretock.com/carnivalechicago 

Stand-up Comedy: John Oliver

Comedian-TV host John Oliver closes out a three-night residency at the Chicago Theatre with a show at 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

The revered host of “Last Week Tonight” on HBO is sure to give a good rundown of the past 12 months in his typical humorous slant. Before he was hosting his own program, or working on “The Daily Show,” Oliver cut his teeth doing stand-up comedy. The New Year’s Eve performance caps off the Brit’s three-night stand at the Chicago Theatre and ends early enough that you can still find the perfect spot to do a midnight toast. 175 N. State St. 7 p.m. $75-95; ticketmaster.com

