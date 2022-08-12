The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 12, 2022
Entertainment and Culture News Nation/World

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage at New York event

The author was attacked Friday as he was about to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in New York.

By  Joshua Goodman | Associated Press
   
SHARE Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage at New York event
It has been reported that author Salman Rushdie (pictured in 2012) was attacked on stage Friday during an event in New York.

Author Salman Rushdie (pictured in 2012) was attacked on stage Friday during an event in New York.

Getty

UPDATE: New York police say Salman Rushdie suffered a stab wound to his neck in on-stage attack, and has been airlifted to hospital.

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. — Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked Friday as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.

An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and begin punching or stabbing Rushdie as he was being introduced. The author was taken or fell to the floor, and the man was restrained.

Rushdie’s condition was not immediately known.

Rushdie’s book “The Satanic Verses” has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims consider it to be blasphemous. A year later, Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death.

A bounty of over $3 million has also been offered for anyone who kills Rushdie.

Iran’s government has long since distanced itself from Khomeini’s decree, but anti-Rushdie sentiment lingered. In 2012, a semi-official Iranian religious foundation raised the bounty for Rushdie from $2.8 million to $3.3 million.

Rushdie dismissed that threat at the time, saying there was “no evidence” of people being interested in the reward.

That year, Rushdie published a memoir, “Joseph Anton,” about the fatwa.

Next Up In Entertainment
In Ukrainian Village, two-flat’s owner was glad to have out-of-this-world mural decorate ‘ugliest building’
Anne Heche ‘not expected’ to survive injuries suffered in fiery car crash
‘The Princess’: HBO’s mash-up of old Diana footage tells us nothing
Dear Abby: Boyfriend turns moody when out with me, my squad
Horoscope for Friday, August 12, 2022
‘Day Shift’: Jamie Foxx hunts vampires in humdrum Netflix action film
The Latest
The artist who goes by “My Name is Ebo” painted this mural in April on a two-flat in Ukrainian Village to help promote a Chicago show by the electronic dance duo Ganja White Night.
Murals and Mosaics
In Ukrainian Village, two-flat’s owner was glad to have out-of-this-world mural decorate ‘ugliest building’
The painting was done in April by the Belgian artist Renaud Taelemans, who goes by “My Name Is Ebo,” to promote a concert for the electronic dance group Ganja White Night.
By Nicky Andrews
 
Protesters hold hands to form a chain in protest of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine outside the Historic Water Tower at 806 Michigan Ave. in Gold Coast, Sunday, Aug. 7.
Photography
Picture Chicago: Must-see images from the last week in news
Chicagoans show support for Ukraine, students get fresh haircuts for the first day of school and police welcome new graduates and honor Ella French in our best unseen pics of the week.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Actress Anne Heche poses for a portrait to promote the film, “The Last Word” during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 23, 2017. A spokesperson for Heche says the actor is on life support after suffering a brain injury in a fiery crash a week ago and isn’t expected to survive.
Entertainment and Culture
Anne Heche ‘not expected’ to survive injuries suffered in fiery car crash
The actor, who is in a coma and in critical condition, is being kept on life support for possible organ donation.
By Associated Press
 
Naperville North’s Aidan Gray runs the football during practice.
High School Football
High school football preview: The top 10 quarterbacks
A Big Ten recruit staying close to home and some exceptional multisport athletes highlight the list of the area’s top quarterbacks.
By Mike Clark
 
Filephoto.JPG
Crime
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run accident on East Side
The bicyclist was struck by a black SUV in the 9900 block of South Avenue L, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 