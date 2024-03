Ingredients

2 table spoons of hot oil in pot

1 thinly cut carrot

1/2 red bell pepper (julienne cut)

1/2 green bell pepper (julienne cut)

1 red onion (long slices)

1 shredded cabbage (remove core)

8-10 minced garlic

1 hot pepper (optional)

Season well with homemade adobo and pepper

1/4 stick of butter (optional)