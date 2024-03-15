Ingredients

6-7 Sweet plantain. Black markings are a sign of sweetness.

1/2 stick of butter

Salt

1-2 pounds ground chicken or turkey.

Ground achiote or ground annatto seed (paprika can substitute)

Green bell pepper

1 Spanish onion

5-6 garlic cloves

1 bunch of cilantro

Salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

Ground garlic, oregano, turmeric, and cumin

8 oz. of salsa de tomate. (Spanish style tomato sauce)

Quality melting cheese. Mix of mozzarella and cheddar. You can also use your favorite melting cheese such Gruyere, or Smoked Gouda

Frying oil