The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 15, 2024
La Voz Recipes

Spaghetti with ground beef, sweet plantains and garlic bread

Recipe by Tomás Alvarado

Ingredients

1 pound of ground beef

1 can of diced tomatoes

1 can of tomato sauce.

1 small can of tomato paste

Half an onion

Half a celery stalk

1 red bell pepper

3 cloves of garlic

7 basil leaves

2 bay leaves

Salt, pepper and garlic powder to taste

1 box (750 grams) of spaghetti

Directions
Untitled_Artwork 48.png

Illustration by David Alvarado

Spaghetti
  1. Fry the meat with a pinch of salt and pepper.
  2. Add the grated garlic cloves, then blend the red pepper, celery, onion, tomato sauce, tomato paste and diced tomatoes, and add to the meat
  3. Place it over medium heat, cover, and when it boils, add the chopped basil leaves, add salt, pepper and garlic powder.
  4. When the sauce is ready, add the bay leaves.
Garlic bread
  1. Fry the garlic cloves in butter, and then paint the slices of bread with butter on both sides.
  2. Bake in the oven or toast in a frying pan.
Plantains
  1. Cut ripe plantains into thin slices and fry them.

When the pasta is served, sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

The dish is served with passionfruit juice (parchita or parcha).