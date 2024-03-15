Spaghetti with ground beef, sweet plantains and garlic bread
Recipe by Tomás Alvarado
Directions
Spaghetti
- Fry the meat with a pinch of salt and pepper.
- Add the grated garlic cloves, then blend the red pepper, celery, onion, tomato sauce, tomato paste and diced tomatoes, and add to the meat
- Place it over medium heat, cover, and when it boils, add the chopped basil leaves, add salt, pepper and garlic powder.
- When the sauce is ready, add the bay leaves.
Garlic bread
- Fry the garlic cloves in butter, and then paint the slices of bread with butter on both sides.
- Bake in the oven or toast in a frying pan.
Plantains
- Cut ripe plantains into thin slices and fry them.
When the pasta is served, sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.
The dish is served with passionfruit juice (parchita or parcha).