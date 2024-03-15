Directions

Spaghetti

Fry the meat with a pinch of salt and pepper. Add the grated garlic cloves, then blend the red pepper, celery, onion, tomato sauce, tomato paste and diced tomatoes, and add to the meat Place it over medium heat, cover, and when it boils, add the chopped basil leaves, add salt, pepper and garlic powder. When the sauce is ready, add the bay leaves.

Garlic bread

Fry the garlic cloves in butter, and then paint the slices of bread with butter on both sides. Bake in the oven or toast in a frying pan.

Plantains

Cut ripe plantains into thin slices and fry them.

When the pasta is served, sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

The dish is served with passionfruit juice (parchita or parcha).