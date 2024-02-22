The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 23, 2024
John Salhaus (in black), a senior paintings conservator at Parma Conservation, Peter Schoenmann (right), co-director, and Elizabeth Kendall, prepare the “Solidarity” mural for removal at the United Electrical Workers union hall in the Near West Side, where preservationists are applying tissue to protect the mural before it is removed from the building.

John Salhaus (in black), a senior paintings conservator at Parma Conservation, Peter Schoenmann (right), co-director, and Elizabeth Kendall, prepare the “Solidarity” mural for removal at the United Electrical Workers union hall in the Near West Side, where preservationists are applying tissue to protect the mural before it is removed from the building.

Pat Nabong / Sun-Times

Murals and Mosaics Entertainment and Culture Art

Historic union mural to be saved from wrecking ball on Near West Side

Created 50 years ago by artists John Pitman Weber and the late Jose Guerrero, the “Solidarity” mural is being removed from the walls of the United Electrical Workers hall as the building is redeveloped. The painting is expected to be restored and reinstalled at the group’s new offices later.

By  Sun-Times staff
   

The historic "Solidarity" mural painted inside a Near West Side union hall by venerable Chicago artists John Pitman Weber and the late Jose Guerrero is, if not unique, incredibly unusual.

After all, it illustrates in graphic detail the struggles of working people, the power of organized labor and the ugliness of corporate America. Not a lot of artwork today embraces such themes, and in this manner — with images of a Klansman, menacing National Guard troops and a southern sheriff along with factory workers pushing back, literally, against oppressive forces.

Related

Murals and Mosaics Newsletter

And it's been there — winding up and along a staircase at the United Electrical Workers hall at 37 S. Ashland Ave. — since 1974, making it 50 years old and one of the oldest pieces of public (or semi-public) art in the Chicago area.

Crews prepare historic murals at the United Electrical Workers union hall to be removed before the Near West Side building is redeveloped.

Crews prepare historic murals at the United Electrical Workers union hall to be removed before the Near West Side building is redeveloped.

Pat Nabong / Sun-Times

Weber also noted that “it’s unique compositionally,” for its bending with the walls and adjusting for doorways and corners.

Yet, there was no certainty the mural was going to last.

Workers ready part of the Electrical Workers union hall's mural for removal.

Workers ready part of the Electrical Workers union hall’s mural for removal.

Pat Nabong / Sun-Times

The union announced last year it was selling the two-story building, which is destined to be ripped apart, expanded and redeveloped into residential units. The mural seemed doomed.

Related

Weber says, "The idea of losing the whole thing was just terribly saddening."

This part of the mural at the Electrical Workers union hall is being saved.

This part of the mural at the Electrical Workers union hall is being saved.

Pat Nabong / Sun-Times

But enough money has been raised, more than $150,000 and counting, to save the mural or, at least, a large portion of it.

Indeed, the process of prepping and removing the artwork from the walls by, in effect, tearing out heavy slabs of wood and plaster with the mural, has already begun and should continue into March.

Part of the John Pitman Weber and Jose Guerrero mural at 37 S. Ashland Ave.

Part of the John Pitman Weber and Jose Guerrero mural at 37 S. Ashland Ave.

Pat Nabong / Sun-Times

"It looks like they’re going to be able to save significant sections of it," Weber says. "It’s very encouraging."

"I think it’s going to take a while" before the painting is displayed again, he added. "They just have the funds to get this stuff out, to cut out the sections they think they’re going to be able to reinstall and have them stored properly."

Donations have come from friends of the union, private foundations and an ongoing crowdfunding campaign, officials say. There will be a second round of fundraising for the restoration and installation.

Part of the mural at the United Electrical Workers union hall states, "If there is no struggle there is no progress."

Part of the mural at the United Electrical Workers union hall states, “If there is no struggle there is no progress.”

Pat Nabong / Sun-Times

"Preparing them to have them re-hung is going to cost another couple hundred thousand, at least," Weber says. "That might take anywhere from two years to four years is my guess because the place that does it is very busy and it’s slow, painstaking work."

Late Chicago artist Jose Guerrero in 2008.

Late Chicago artist Jose Guerrero in 2008.

Sun-Times files

Chicago artist John Pitman Weber, shown recently at the union hall with the mural he did with the late Jose Guererro 50 years ago.

Chicago artist John Pitman Weber, shown recently at the union hall with the mural he did with the late Jose Guererro 50 years ago.

Pat Nabong / Sun-Times

The union is moving to another Near West Side building, at 1901 W. Carroll Ave., that's occupied by the Chicago Teachers Union, and the artwork is expected to be displayed there at some point, says Carl Rosen of the Electrical Workers.

He says there will be a lot more eyes on the art at the new office because of all the foot traffic there, "which is great" because the painting tells an important story "of industrial unionism in this country and the way the labor movement was built to stand up on behalf of working people not just in the workplace but society as a whole.”

Chicago’s murals and mosaics sidebar

Chicago’s murals & mosaics

Part of a series on public art in the city and suburbs. Know of a mural or mosaic? Tell us where and send a photo to murals@suntimes.com. We might do a story on it.

Click on the map below for a selection of Chicago-area murals

Murals and Mosaics
Chicago artist celebrates famed ‘rat hole’ with mixed-media sculpture
Murals and Mosaics
Eyes are the window to the soul in Megan Kind’s West Side mural
Murals and Mosaics
Harmony, not hunting, for this dozing cat mural in West Town
View More Stories In Murals and Mosaics
The Latest
Neon-lit casinos and clubs line Fremont Street in Las Vegas in 1955.
Movies and TV
‘Vegas: The Story of Sin City’ offers generous payout of info about the desert tourist mecca
Engaging CNN docuseries traces the town’s history from divorce destination to entertainment capital.
By Richard Roeper
 
Arturas Karnisovas
Sports Saturday
Bulls front office continues disguising hope as ‘competitiveness’
No one in the Bulls organization that is being honest with themselves actually thought beating Boston on Thursday was very realistic. There was of course hope, but that’s really all there is these days.
By Joe Cowley
 
Batavia's Brandon Berggren (42) shoots from beyond the arc against St. Francis.
High School Basketball
Friday’s IHSA regional final high school basketball scores
All the state playoff results from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
West Aurora's Jordan Brooks (11) drives toward the basket against Yorkville.
High School Basketball
Previewing and predicting the top regional final high school basketball games
A look at some of Friday’s best high school basketball games.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Trevante Rhodes plays a painter accused of murder who feels drawn to his defense attorney (Kelly Rowland) in “Mea Culpa.”
Movies and TV
Trevante Rhodes, now a part-time Chicagoan, makes some moves in Tyler Perry’s new erotic thriller
‘Moonlight’ actor says he’s playing a suspicious ‘ladies man’ with his eye on Kelly Rowland in the steamy, locally made Netflix film.
By Sheri Flanders | For the Sun-Times
 