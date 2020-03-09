 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Filed under:

Pritzker declares state of emergency as Illinois coronavirus tally hits 11

Gov. J.B. Pritzker made the “disaster proclamation” Monday, saying, “I want folks to understand: This is going to affect your daily life.”

By Sun-Times Staff Report
Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday Illinois now has 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Ashlee Rezin Garcia / Sun-Times

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation Monday as the state’s tally of coronavirus patients reached 11, with four new cases identified in Chicago.

The declaration, Illinois’ version of a state of emergency, was needed to open up access to additional federal funding that would help the state in its COVID-19 response, Pritzker said.

“We are one community in Illinois, and community members take care of each other,” the governor said.

Two of the new patients identified Monday — a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 70s — are both family members of the special education aide at Vaughn Occupational High School who tested positive Friday, said Allison Arwady, Chicago’s health commissioner.

No new CPS cases

Despite the new cases connected to the aide, Arwady said there so far is “no sign of transmission at the school” and no reports of serious illness in any students or staff. The aide’s two relatives are not Vaughn employees and have not had any contact with the school.

“Although more lab tests are pending, at this point the tests that have returned on students and staff have been negative,” including those who visited emergency rooms on their own, Arwady said at a Thompson Center news conference with Pritzker.

“I’d like to reassure people that these two new cases associated with the employee at Vaughn High School highlight what we know about this virus, particularly that close contacts to confirmed cases are the ones most at risk,” Arwady said.

In a letter sent to all Chicago Public Schools families shortly after the press conference, schools chief Janice Jackson said “this case remains an isolated incident” at CPS, and that the district was expected to finish a deep clean of Vaughn by the end of the day.

Pritzker said officials at the state and local level “are working hard to stay ahead of this,” but that he wants “people to understand [that] this is going to affect your daily life.”

The governor promised daily updates on the state’s response moving forward and urged residents to follow the advice of health professionals.

“If you think you might be sick, please take no risks that might endanger others in the community,” Pritzker said.

He added that nobody should be hoarding supplies they don’t need, such as masks, because “you are keeping supplies from the health care professionals that need them.”

“Do not let fear replace level-headedness,” Pritzker said.

The third new case announced Monday is a woman in her 50s who had traveled from California to Illinois. The fourth is a woman in her 70s who recently returned from an Egyptian cruise.

“This is an example of the public health system working as it should,” Arwady said, adding that those who have been affected received the help they needed “and were properly isolated.”

“We’ve asked a number of them to impose self-isolation,” Pritzker said of those diagnosed thus far.

People who have been in “close contact with a confirmed case” are those who are told to self-isolate, Arwady said.

He said the state “has been staying ahead” of the coronavirus, given the trend across the country, “it seemed incumbent on me to step forward and have Illinois do everything we can.”

Polling places at nursing homes could be moved

Pritzker said the state is keeping close tabs on the vulnerable populations.

“We’re being very protective of our nursing homes and our veterans homes,” he said.

To that end, polling places that are located in nursing homes could be moved for next week’s primary election so that non-residents vote can elsewhere, although residents of the homes would still be able to vote where they live.

“We want people to know it’s safe to use a voting machine,” he said.

