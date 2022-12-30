The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 30, 2022
Obituaries Entertainment and Culture News

Barbara Walters dies; TV news pioneer was 93

During more than three decades at ABC, and before that at NBC, Walters’ exclusive interviews with the famous and powerful brought her celebrity status that ranked with theirs.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Barbara Walters dies; TV news pioneer was 93
Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of ABC’s “The View,” at The Paley Center for Media on April 9, 2008, in New York.

Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of ABC’s “The View,” at The Paley Center for Media on April 9, 2008, in New York. ABC News announced her death in a statement Friday.

AP

NEW YORK — Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93.

Walters’ death was announced by ABC on air Friday night and also by her publicist.

“Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women,” said publicist Cindi Berger in a statement.

During nearly four decades at ABC, and before that at NBC, Walters’ exclusive interviews with rulers, royalty and entertainers brought her celebrity status that ranked with theirs, while placing her at the forefront of the trend in broadcast journalism that made stars of TV reporters and brought news programs into the race for higher ratings.

WALTERS__BARBARA_TELEVISION_PERSONALITY____0063A.9571.jpg

Barbara Walters poses with ABC News co-anchor Harry Reasoner in 1976.

ABC

Walters made headlines in 1976 as the first female network news anchor, with an unprecedented $1 million annual salary that drew gasps and criticism (while lost in the outcry were her additional duties extending beyond news). Her drive was legendary as she competed — not just with rival networks, but with colleagues at her own network — for each big “get” in a world jammed with more and more interviewers, including female journalists who had followed on the trail she blazed.

“I never expected this!” Walters said in 2004, taking measure of her success. “I always thought I’d be a writer for television. I never even thought I’d be in front of a camera.”

WALTERS__BARBARA_TELEVISION_PERSONALITY____0049A.6872.jpg

Fidel Castro shows Barbara Walters the sights of Cuba in 1977.

Sun-Times file

But she was a natural on camera, especially when plying notables with questions.

“I’m not afraid when I’m interviewing, I have no fear!” Walters told The Associated Press in 2008.

Walters is survived by her only daughter, Jacqueline Danforth.

Frazier Moore, a longtime Associated Press television writer who retired in 2017, was the principal writer of this obituary. Associated Press journalist Stefanie Dazio contributed to this report from Los Angeles.

Next Up In Obituaries
Bill Hood, a lawyer, lobbyist and philanthropist, dead at 78
Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, part of ’70s punk movement, dies at 81
Pelé, Brazil’s king of soccer and three-time World Cup champ, has died at 82
Jo Mersa Marley, grandson of Bob Marley, dies at 31
Former MLS team executive and soccer Hall of Famer Kevin Payne dies at 69
Kathy Whitworth, who has most wins in golf history, dies at 83
The Latest
Lonzo Ball
Bulls
Lonzo Ball has made some progress in his knee rehab, but process is slow going
Ball’s injury has left the Bulls with a vacancy at point guard — especially late in games — but it doesn’t appear they will be looking to fill it from the outside anytime soon.
By Joe Cowley
 
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - Notre Dame v South Carolina
College Sports
Notre Dame fights back — again and again — to beat South Carolina 45-38 in Gator Bowl
If that’s not something to build on after a 9-4 season that could’ve been better — or worse — it’s hard to think of what would be.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Benet’s Brayden Fagbemi (0) shoots the ball over Joliet West’s Jeremy Fears Jr. (11).
High School Basketball
Pontiac Holiday Tournament semifinals: Benet takes down Joliet West and Simeon beats Curie
The undefeated Redwings knocked off Joliet West 56-47 in the semifinals of the 91st Pontiac Holiday Tournament on Friday.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Etana the giraffe had lived at the Lincoln Park Zoo since 2003. She died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
Chicago
Lincoln Park Zoo’s 24-year-old giraffe Etana dies
The zoo said she passed away quickly overnight after an acute change in her health.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A car caravan traveled to the Loop on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, where Pilsen residents protested against huge increases in their property tax bills.
News
Pilsen residents protest higher property taxes, gentrification: ‘This is home’
After the Cook County Board of Review granted appeals to businesses downtown, the property tax burden shifted to Pilsen residents who fear they could lose their homes and businesses.
By Zack Miller
 