Pritzker announces $40 million workforce recovery grant program, a ‘key component’ for state’s pandemic recovery

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a $40 million workforce recovery grant program aimed at helping job seekers get back to work and small businesses in industries hit hard by the pandemic rebuild their workforces.

The grant program is one “key component” of the state’s pandemic recovery, Pritzker said Thursday at Revolution Workshop in Garfield Park.

The governor also said the state will expand its youth career pathways program, investing $4.4 million in 20 organizations around the state that serve young people who might be at risk of dropping out, experiencing violence or who “otherwise would meaningfully benefit from training programs that open new doors.”

Pritzker said programs announced Thursday aren’t “the goals in and of themselves, but they are the key components of our recovery from the pandemic and our commitment to build a better Illinois for everyone.”

“We’re encouraging qualified organizations across the state to apply for funding, especially in industry is experiencing shortages, like the hospitality industry like manufacturing, or other high growth industries like tech and transportation, or the construction trades,” Pritzker said. “We’re focusing these new investments in communities where they’re needed most — on adults looking to enter, or re-enter the workforce — because in order to create an Illinois where economic opportunity abounds for all residents we have to address what’s holding them back.”

Organizations receiving pieces of the $4.4 million:

Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois — $325,000

Homework Hangout, Inc., in Decatur — $300,000

OIA Inc., in Chicago and Park Forest — $300,000

YWCA Metropolitan Chicago — $299,959

Brighton Park Neighborhood Council — $285,000

Phalanx Family Services, in Chicago — $260,000

Greater West Town Community Development Project — $250,000

Workforce Investment Solutions in Decatur — $250,000

Teens Against Killing Everywhere — $250,000

Youth Job Center in Evanston — $250,000

Reset to Success Foundation in Belleville — $205,000

Peoria Public Schools — $202,648

CAPS Inc., in Chicago, Chicago Heights and Lisle — $200,000

Quad County Urban League in Aurora — $200,000

UCAN in Chicago and Riverdale — $200,000

Illinois Foundation of SkillsUSA – VICA in Mokena — $180,000

BUILD Inc. in Chicago — $170,000

New Moms in Chicago — $150,000

Hope Center Foundation in Chicago — $105,000

Southeastern Illinois College — $98,718

Deonna Hart, the manager of Learning and Leadership at BUILD Inc., said the grant will allow the nonprofit to “bring youth even more opportunities by helping to create strong workforce development and job training programs for our youth.”

“Since 1969, BUILD has been investing in Chicago’s Black and Brown youth, engaging them in and out of community, inspiring hope, and helping them to overcome the many systemic obstacles they face as they work to achieve positive futures,” Hart said. “We know that potential does not discriminate — only opportunity. ... We are really grateful for the opportunity to expand our work in the workforce field.”

The $40 million for the workforce recovery grant program comes from money the state received through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The grant program will use the state’s job training and economic development program model to increase access to education, training, and “supportive services needed for vulnerable residents to successfully re-enter the labor force,” according to a news release on the program.

Sylvia Garcia, the acting director of Illinois’ Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, said the state is focusing on “getting people back to work in ways that build careers that are meaningful and bring home good paying jobs for their families.”

On Tuesday, Pritzker announced two South Side businesses were among the recipients of Rebuild Illinois capital grants aimed at supporting regional economic development projects. Other recipients include the Naperville Heritage Society in Naperville and northwest suburban Schaumburg, which received $1.25 million to increase public access and bike path connections to the village’s Metra station.

New Med Diagnostics in Jefferson County as well as projects in the cities of Effingham, Geneva, Monmouth, Quincy, Rock Island and Ottawa are also slated to receive Rebuild Illinois grant funding.

“This particular local investment is yet another milestone on our journey as a state, toward the kind of Illinois that we’re committed to building where no resident is left behind,” Pritzker said during a news conference Tuesday.