Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger joins CNN

Adam Kinzinger has begun his next act after leaving Congress, signing on with CNN as a senior political commentator.

The cable news channel announced the hire Wednesday. “Happy to join the team,” Kinzinger tweeted.

The former GOP U.S. representative from Illinois’ 16th Congressional District this month wrapped up his 12-year run as a lawmaker and prominent and outspoken member of the Jan. 6 investigation committee.

In discussing his future last month in a Sun-Times interview, Kinzinger said TV work was a possibility “because I think it’s a way to be able to stay kind of out there.”

He added that he would continue to be active with Country First, a political movement he started, and is “definitely interested” in writing a book.

As for another run for office, “I would love to get back involved at some point again,” he said, whether “that’s eventually a presidential run, whether it’s governor or Senate.

“But I’m also 44, and I’ve got plenty of time.”

Before entering politics, Kinzinger served in the Air Force in Iraq and Afghanistan, and he remains a pilot with the Air National Guard.