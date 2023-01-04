The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger joins CNN

As his 12-year congressional run concludes, the Trump critic and Jan. 6 committee member heads to cable news as a senior political commentator.

By  Darel Jevens
   
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., appears on the Chicago Sun-Times political show “At the Virtual Table.” April 15, 2021.

Adam Kinzinger has begun his next act after leaving Congress, signing on with CNN as a senior political commentator.

The cable news channel announced the hire Wednesday. “Happy to join the team,” Kinzinger tweeted.

The former GOP U.S. representative from Illinois’ 16th Congressional District this month wrapped up his 12-year run as a lawmaker and prominent and outspoken member of the Jan. 6 investigation committee.

In discussing his future last month in a Sun-Times interview, Kinzinger said TV work was a possibility “because I think it’s a way to be able to stay kind of out there.”

He added that he would continue to be active with Country First, a political movement he started, and is “definitely interested” in writing a book.

As for another run for office, “I would love to get back involved at some point again,” he said, whether “that’s eventually a presidential run, whether it’s governor or Senate.

“But I’m also 44, and I’ve got plenty of time.”

Before entering politics, Kinzinger served in the Air Force in Iraq and Afghanistan, and he remains a pilot with the Air National Guard.

