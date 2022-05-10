The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Soccer Sports Chicago Fire

FIFA, EA Sports end video game partnership

The popular game series will disappear after the 2023 edition.

Associated Press By Associated Press
   
SHARE FIFA, EA Sports end video game partnership
EA Sports and FIFA could not reach a new licensing agreement for the popular FIFA video game series.

EA Sports and FIFA could not reach a new licensing agreement for the popular FIFA video game series.

EA Sports

ZURICH — The FIFA video game will be disappearing after the maker failed to strike a new licensing deal with world soccer’s governing body.

Instead, EA Sports FC will be introduced from 2023 after the company creates the final game in partnership with FIFA later this year.

EA has been producing a FIFA game for around three decades and its fond association with fans worldwide helped the Zurich-based organization’s brand when it was tarnished amid a wave of arrests of soccer officials in 2015.

For many, FIFA means a game rather than a sports politics institution. Now FIFA will have to search for new video gaming opportunities beyond EA.

“We’re thankful for our many years of great partnership with FIFA,” EA CEO Andrew Wilson said. “The future of global football is very bright, and fandom around the world has never been stronger. We have an incredible opportunity to put EA SPORTS FC at the heart of the sport, and to bring even more innovative and authentic experiences to the growing football audience.”

Next Up In Sports
Mike Tyson won’t face charges for punching fellow airplane passenger
Tom Brady will become Fox Sports’ lead football analyst after he retires from playing
Young’s Dalen Davis raises his stock with strong showings during NCAA evaluation periods
White Sox SS Tim Anderson’s penalty from MLB reduced to fine
Kayak fishing on Lake Michigan: Teenager growing into the sport earns Fish of the Week
Cubs snap five-game losing streak with 6-0 win over Padres, dominant Kyle Hendricks
The Latest
DePaul University announced Dr. Robert L. Manuel will serve as its 13th president.
Education
DePaul University names Robert Manuel new president
Manuel will leave University of Indianapolis to replace outgoing President A. Gabriel Esteban.
By Andy Grimm
 
merlin_103495532.jpg
Crime
Fewer people shot, killed in city this year — but summer looms
The mayor and other city officials have attributed this year’s downtick in violence to an initiative that has flooded 15 communities with new resources. Crime experts say that’s premature.
By Tom Schuba and Andy Boyle
 
Adjunct faculty and lecturers at the School of the Art Institute rally outside the art museum Tuesday, May 10, to drum up support for unionization.
Entertainment and Culture
Adjunct faculty, lecturers at Art Institute’s school call for a union
The nontenure-track faculty, like other staff members at the school and the museum, are organizing with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
By David Roeder
 
merlin_105639717.jpg
Nation/World
Young Thug arrested on RICO, gang charges
Fulton County prosecutors say that in late 2012, Young Thug and two others founded Young Slime Life, a violent criminal street gang that’s commonly known as YSL and is affiliated with the national Bloods gang.
By Kate Brumback | AP
 
Citadel Founder and CEO Ken Griffin during the launch of University of Chicago Crime Lab’s Community Safety Leadership Academies
Police Reform
Billionaire laments Chicago violence, donates $25 million to train leaders of police departments here and across country
Ken Griffin, founder of Citadel, and businessman Michael Sacks gave seed money for two academies at the University of Chicago to train police leaders and people who run violence-interruption groups.
By Frank Main
 