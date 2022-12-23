Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan plays hero again, this time beating the Knicks

NEW YORK – It was a simple play for DeMar DeRozan.

Bulls teammate Zach LaVine was going to set the screen, and if second-year Knicks guard Quentin Grimes was going to switch to DeRozan, he was going to school. All 22-years-old of him.

Grimes switched, and it was time to pay tuition.

Thanks to a cold-blooded 22-footer from DeRozan with just 0.1 second left in the game, the Bulls (14-18) took a big bite out of the Big Apple, beating the Knicks 118-117, as Christmas came early.

DeRozan wouldn’t have even had a chance to be in that position if New York was better at the free throw line, with Grimes missing two with 1:06 left in the game and then Jalen Brunson missing both of his free throws with 6.1 seconds left.

But DeRozan wasn’t complaining.

“I’m glad they missed,’’ DeRozan said, laughing. “The bad luck we’ve had this season, things not going our way, something went our way [Friday]. And we capitalized on it, got it done.’’

Not that it came as a shock that DeRozan again came up clutch, especially with how often he did it last season.

“Just be confident in the work and repetition you’ve put in,’’ he said of his game-winner. “It’s second nature. I don’t care how many shots I missed before.’’

Not bad for a team that was all but left for dead at the start of the road trip, losing to Minnesota in embarrassing fashion on Sunday.

The Sun-Times reported a halftime outburst that also occurred in that game, which coach Billy Donovan confirmed.

Donovan wanted to see how his players would react toward each other in the aftermath of it, and found out quickly with three-straight hard-fought wins.

“It’s like adversity in anything, where sometimes it can break you and you can divide and fall apart, or it can ban you together,’’ Donovan said. “I think those are choices you can make as individuals and as a team. Trying to hold each other to a higher standard, sometimes emotions can get out in the heat of the battle. But I do think there’s a care-factor there.’’

If there was one concern out of the trip, however, it was the Alex Caruso injury.

The guard had a nasty collision during the win over Atlanta on Wednesday, not only suffering a concussion, but spraining his right shoulder.

The extent of the shoulder injury was the concern, especially because the medical staff has to wait until the concussion symptoms go away before they can really start testing the shoulder out, according to Donovan.

That means it will remain a waiting game that will undoubtedly cost Caruso a few games.

Considering he will go into the holiday break leading the Bulls in plus/minus with a plus-63 and is by far their best wing defender, it’s a hard combo of skills to replace.

Green with injury

Wing Javonte Green missed his seventh game with a sore right knee, and his time on the shelf might end up being longer than first expected.

Donovan said that Green has been able to run, but also has experienced some pain when doing so, forcing the medical staff to back him down. That’s why it remained a wait-and-see.

While not having Green has hurt the depth off the bench, the real gut-punch was how it put the new-look starting unit on hold, and maybe permanently.

Green was moved into the starting lineup over Patrick Williams after an embarrassing loss in Phoenix, but it lasted just one game before the knee started acting up.

And Donovan has given no indication he will go back to it when Green fully returns.

