White Sox Engel’s bat shows signs of catching up

GLENDALE, Ariz. – There were enough sprinkles on the White Sox’ doughnut of a 95-loss season in 2017 to keep you holding on till the last bite.

There was Yoan Moncada, Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Nicky Delmonico after their call-ups from Class AAA Charlotte, and hustle and enthusiasm in and around a young team going nowhere but playing .500 ball over the last 44 games.

There was also rookie center fielder Adam Engel’s defense. Fast, rangy, athletic and sometimes spectacular, Engel’s play in center was, as they say, worth the price of admission (especially on White Sox Family Sundays).

Watching Engel hit, not so much.

Adam Engel swings for a double during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on Monday, Feb. 26. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Engel, 26, batted .166, a number so far below the Mendoza line it stretches your grandfather’s old school comparison to Ken Berry, the Sox center fielder who caught everything at old Comiskey Park from 1965-70 and made an All-Star team hitting .241 one year.

Engel posted a poor .235 on-base percentage, struck out 117 times in 97 games and finished trending downward. And it’s not like he was slugging the ball when he made contact. He hit six homers.

With two weeks till opening day, though, Engel is building a case to warrant another extended look. The Sox have little to lose and have limited options pushing him with prized Cuban center field prospect Luis Robert probably two springs away from staking his claim to the position. And Engel, who homered twice in the Sox’ Cactus League game against the Mariners Monday night, is having a good spring.

“I’m excited,’’ said Engel, who is hitting at a .276/.364/.759 clip with a team-high four homers over 12 games and 29 at-bats this spring. “I’m getting more comfortable every day. I’m getting closer to where I want to be.’’

Granted, small sample sizes of stats in “practice game” environments are processed with caution, but the numbers and Engel’s determined plan to change things keep the window open for a potentially brighter outlook.

“I’ve been swinging since October, and working ever since,’’ Engel said.

With his defense, Renteria will accept marginal offense, which Engel didn’t show last season.

“Put the ball in play a little bit more, have quality at-bats and take advantage of his speed,’’ Renteria said. “He’s had some success. He’s driven the ball well, he’s putting the ball in play, he’s using his legs very, very well and he’s keeping innings alive. I think he’s growing.’’

A career .260/.341/.400 hitter in the minor leagues, Engel found out what he was up against after he was recalled from Class AAA last May 27.

“It was an incredible experience last season,’’ Engel said. “Got to play in a lot of games and get a lot of at-bats. You face the best arms in baseball and see what they have and what it’s going to take to have success night in and night out.’’

Knowing that, Engel, who finished the season with an 0-for-21 swoon, worked long hours during the offseason, attended the team’s hitter’s camp for prospects in January and came to spring training with a higher leg kick, which he said accomplished the desired timing mechanism he was looking for. It served its purpose, and is now getting scaled back.

“My goal now is to put the ball in play every at-bat,’’ Engel said. “Try to hit a line drive and if I miss, miss on top of the ball. Now I’m getting more specific with direction, try to hit a line drive up the middle or to the right side or only swing at a pitch in this part of the zone. As the timing aspect becomes less of an issue, it’s easier to focus on some other things.’’

Engel said his approach in the final week of spring training games will shift to “zone in on a season approach where I’m trying to put anything over the plate in play.’’

Putting more balls in play would be a good thing, because, as Engel knows, catching everything in play isn’t enough.