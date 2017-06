2 men wounded in Lawndale shooting

Two men were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.

At 8:21 p.m., the men — ages 22 and 23 — were shot in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt, according to Chicago Police.

The older man suffered a gunshot wound to his right thigh and was taken in good condition to Mt. Sinai Hospital, police said. The younger man suffered a graze wound to the left side of his face, and was taken to Stroger Hospital. His condition had stabilized.