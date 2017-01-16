Top News
Victims of police misconduct skeptical of Justice report's impact
“The only thing I can say to that report is that it only confirms . . . that Chicago police have been outrageous,” torture victim Darrell Cannon says.By Jon Seidel
Trump taps Steve Harvey to bring change to Chicago, other cities
President-elect Donald Trump reached out for help battling the problems facing Chicago and other inner cities — enlisting comedian Steve Harvey.
Kapos: Ken Griffin makes big plans in Palm Beach
Chicago billionaire Ken Griffin has paid $85 million for an oceanfront estate in Palm Beach, Florida, that neighbors property he already owns there.
THE WATCHDOGS: Sex predators living in public housing despite ban
Sexual predators are still living in public housing in Chicago despite a federal ban, a Chicago Sun-Times investigation found.
Police: 8 killed, 24 wounded in MLK Day weekend shootings
Thirty-two people have been shot across the city over the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend, leaving eight dead, according to Chicago Police.
