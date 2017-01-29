Top News

Gov. Bruce Rauner

Rauner attending Koch brothers' summit in California

Gov. Bruce Rauner’s attendance at a summit hosted by billionaire conservatives Charles and David Koch is drawing criticism from unions and some Dems.

By Tina Sfondeles
Police officers in the 3700 block of West Polk, where three cops were shot last March. | Sam Charles / Sun-Times

THE WATCHDOGS: The most violent police beat in Chicago

Nowhere did Chicago’s violence last year hit home the way it did in Beat No. 1133 on the West Side: 16 murders, 45 nonfatal shootings, 3 cops shot.

By Sam Charles
Jason Kierna last June 20, at a public hearing at Mather High School on the North Side on lead testing in the Chicago Public Schools.| Ashlee Rezin / Sun-Times

A top Claypool aide at CPS resigns amid residency questions

By Lauren FitzPatrick
Rebeca Perrone, indigent coordinator for the Cook County medical examiner's office, at her Near West Side office. | Ashlee Rezin / Sun-Times

Detective for the dead; when bodies go unclaimed, she steps in

By Stefano Esposito

Former Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy speaks to the City Club of Chicago. | Santiago Covarrubias/Sun-Times
Sneed exclusive: Could McCarthy become U.S. Marshal?

Sun-Times file photo

Elizabeth DeShong (from left), Sondra Radvanovsky and Russell Thomas in the Lyric Opera of Chicago production of Bellini's "Norma." (Photo: Cory Weaver)

President Donald Trump signs an executive order on extreme vetting during an event at the Pentagon in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Mayor Rahm Emanuel (left) presides over a City Council meeting last week. | Scott Olson/Getty Images

