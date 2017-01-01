Top News

Morgan M. Finley in 1974. | Sun-Times file photo

WATCHDOGS: Crooked pol's pension take was $2M; now widow collects

Ex-Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Morgan Finley went to prison for racketeering but kept collecting a government pension — nearly $2 million in all.

By Robert Herguth
Father Michael Pfleger, of the Faith Community of St. Sabina, led hundreds on a march down the Magnificent Mile, carrying crosses for all those killed by Chicago violence in 2016 and to call for an end to violence in 2017, Saturday morning, Dec. 31, 2016. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Magnificent Mile march remembers Chicago’s murder victims

By Ashlee Rezin
House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., speaks at a news conference on Dec. 1, 2016, on Capitol Hill in Washington. | Susan Walsh/AP

Pols, entertainers open up on their Catholicism in new book

Robert Herguth, a staff reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times, is author of the new book ‘Genuflections: Famous Folks Talk About Growing Up Catholic.’

By Robert Herguth
Elizabeth "Eilish" Flatley and her son, famed Irish dancer Michael Flatley. | Family photo

Elizabeth Flatley, 81, mom of famed Irish dancer Michael Flatley

Elizabeth “Eilish” Flatley, who helped keep Irish dance alive and was famed dancer Michael Flatley’s mother, has died at 81.

By Maureen O'Donnell

Party favors including top hat that says Happy New Year and horn
Steinberg: You have permission not to drink on New Year’s Eve

Police are searching for a man who committed an armed robbery Monday night in Gage Park. | Chicago Police

Sunday's Chicago Sun-Times will be wrapped with a special cover featuring the faces of hundreds of homicide victims from 2016.

John Fountain grew up on Chicago's West side, where to the east loomed what was then called Sears Tower.

