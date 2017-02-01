Top News
Durbin, Duckworth to Rauner: ‘Stand up’ against Obamacare repeal
Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth sent Gov. Bruce Rauner a letter urging him to oppose the likely repeal of the Affordable Care Act.
McCarthy has ‘nothing to do’ with Jackson divorce: attorney
It’s the latest in what has been a dramatic journey for the high-profile former political power couple who married in 1991.
Top cop asks IG to look at fiancée’s actions after traffic stop
A department spokesman said CPD became aware of the incident Tuesday and an internal investigation was opened into the handling of the traffic stop.
Mihalopoulos: Iranian scholars here balk at Trump travel ban
In 2013, Dr. Gholam Peyman was invited to the White House to receive the National Medal of Innovation and Technology.
