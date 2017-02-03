Top News

Engine House 1 in the Loop is one of four in the Chicago Fire Department that underwent an EEOC investigation from a charge of unequal facilities for women. Photo by Jared Rutecki | BGA

Nine-year tab for Chicago Fire Dept. bias claims: $92 million

Allegations of discrimination in the Chicago Fire Department’s hiring and promotions have cost taxpayers nearly $92 million over the past nine years.

By JARED RUTECKI
Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke (right) and attorney Dan Herbert attend a status hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Friday. | Antonio Perez /Chicago Tribune/Pool photo distributed by the Associated Press

Van Dyke's attorneys file second motion to dismiss murder charges

A lawyer for the officer accused of fatally shooting Laquan McDonald said “there was a rush to sacrifice” the officer “to the angry mob out there.”

By Rummana Hussain
White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway waits for the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump for a meeting on cyber security in the Roosevelt Room at the White House January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. (File Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Bowling Green greets “Massacre” gaffe with jokes, pizzas, shrugs

A White House adviser’s commentary about a massacre in Kentucky that never happened has sparked seemingly endless snickering online.

By BRUCE SCHREINER
After a news conference, teachers and Chicago Teacher Union held a "teach-in" at City Hall. | Maria Cardona/ Sun-Times

CTU says women bear brunt of CPS furlough days, budget cuts

More than a hundred members of the Chicago Teachers Union and their allies chanted outside the mayor’s office Friday morning.

By Lauren FitzPatrick

President Donald Trump speaks during his meeting with House and Senate legislators
Steinberg: ‘People believe what they want to believe’

