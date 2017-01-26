Top News

Mary Tyler Moore on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." | CBS

Actress Mary Tyler Moore is dead at age 80, publicist says

Mary Tyler Moore, the star of two of TV’s best-loved sitcoms, has died. She was 80.

By Associated Press
Gov. Bruce Rauner greets lawmakers as he enters the Illinois House chamber to deliver his State of the State address in the Illinois House chamber Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 in Springfield. (Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP)

Rauner's State of State plea to Senate: 'Please don't give up'

Gov. Bruce Rauner pushed for economic growth to save the state in his State of the State address — saying he’s “deeply optimistic” about the future.

By Tina Sfondeles
Chicago Board of Education logo

Could CPS impose more unpaid furlough days?

CPS officials declined to present plans at Wednesday’s Board of Education meeting, but one member raised the option of ending the school year early.

By Lauren FitzPatrick
Police tape at a crime scene

Mitchell: City could use help stopping the violence

There have been 44 homicides so far this year. Does that sound like the city has a handle on the problem?

By Mary Mitchell

President Donald Trump signs executive orders Wednesday. | Getty Images
Sneed: Trump’s ‘Feds’ tweet was about public safety, ex-aide says

Sun-Times stock photo

President Donald Trump's hotel in Washington served as a hub of inaugural activities, and it also stands as ground zero for what top Democrats and some ethics advisers see as his unique web of conflicts of interest. | Alex Brandon/AP

Elzie Higginbottom. | Sun-Times file photo

Barbara E. Robertson and Dan Flannery in the Rivendell Theatre production of "Winter." (Photo: Michael Brosilow)

President Donald Trump signs executive orders Wednesday. | Getty Images

Protesters in San Francisco rally against President Donald Trump's order to punish sanctuary cities. The president also wants an aggressive push on deportations. | Jeff Chiu/AP

