Mitchell: Our city, one year, 780 murders
MITCHELL: To many, the faces staring out from the collage of victims murdered in 2016 have no connection to them. But take a closer look.By Mary Mitchell
Rain threatens to wreak havoc on Winter Classic
Blackhawks-Blues game at Busch Stadium could be delayed into the evening, or even the next day.
Urban Prep Academy senior fatally shot in Austin
Yuri Hardy, 19, was the fourth Urban Prep student or alumnus to be shot to death in Chicago in 2016, according to a letter to the school community.
Sunday Sitdown: Pierre DeBois, using analytics to help small biz
Gary native Pierre DeBois, founder of Zimana, helps predominantly black-owned small businesses boost their website and social media visibility.
Sports
- Alabama installed as 7-point favorite over Clemson in title game
- Rajon Rondo feels he should be elsewhere if benching continues
- Clemson routs Ohio State 31-0 to earn rematch with Alabama
- Bobby Portis' development has taken a big step back in Year 2
- Alabama advances to title game with 24-7 victory over Washington
The Watchdogs
- WATCHDOGS: Crooked pol's pension take was $2M; now widow collects
- THE WATCHDOGS: Arrests down 28 percent in Chicago this year
- Drug busts 'in, around' parking lot on city land by United Center
- 3 Noble charter staffers OK'd using CPS student data to recruit
- Restaurant industry gets behind relaxed rules for food trucks
Entertainment
- 'MASH' actor, Evanston native William Christopher dead at 84
- Elizabeth Flatley, 81, mom of famed Irish dancer Michael Flatley
- Adam Driver gets in touch with spiritual life in 'Silence'
- New 'Sherlock' season puts the sleuth, Watson to the test
- 17 for 2017: The movies Richard Roeper is anticipating most