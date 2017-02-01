Top News

Photo courtesy of Parkvue Realty.

Historic Wrigley Mansion in Park West for sale: $7.15 million

Now the Wrigley Mansion can be yours, for $7.15 million. And bargain-hunters take note: that’s a steep discount from the last listing price.

By Andy Grimm
Investigators load the bodies of the five victims into a van at the site of the shooting at the Lane Bryant Store at the Brookside Marketplace shopping center in Tinley Park, on Feb. 2, 2008. | File photo

Investigation continues on 9th anniversary of Lane Bryant murders

On the ninth anniversary of the murder of five women at a southwest suburban Lane Bryant store, Tinley Park police are still investigating.

By Jordan Owen
Suzanne Sahloul translates for Syrian refugee Khaled Haj Khalaf at a news conference about President Donald Trump's executive order about immigration and refugees.

Brown: Trump won't make America great again without refugees

The president has shut down our nation’s refugee resettlement efforts entirely while he reassesses how to protect us from these victims.

By Mark Brown
The facelift for the Willis Tower plaza is a centerpiece of the ambitious plan. It will include a 30,000-square-foot outdoor deck and garden and a new, three-story transparent glass structure set atop the existing stone plaza. | Rendering provided by Tricia Maharaj, Equity Office

Willis Tower in line for a $500 million facelift

The plan calls for six levels of restaurant, entertainment and retail space, with three of the floors above ground and three below ground.

By Fran Spielman

A pro-abortion rights activist demonstrates in the middle of anti-abortion activists as they demonstrate in front of the US Supreme Court
Steinberg: Abortion trigger law ‘a nightmare scenario for women’

