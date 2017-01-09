Top News
Kenilworth's Anita Breckenridge to oversee Obama post-presidency
If all goes as planned, Anita Decker Breckenridge will be the last Obama staffer out the door on Jan. 20.By Lynn Sweet
Cupich on immigration: ‘Let’s see where Christ is leading us’
The cardinal made his comments while presiding over the opening mass for National Migration Week at Holy Name Cathedral.
Amid $215M budget hole, CPS put out call for new charter schools
CPS says it’ll consider letting new charter schools open in fall 2018.
Riverside officer recognized for making 500 DUI arrests
A Riverside police officer was recognized for making his 500th DUI arrest in November by the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists.
Kapos: Drama brewing over Bow Truss Coffee deal
Marcus Lemonis searches for a business partner on his new CNBC show. In real life, though, he’s looking to part ways with collaborator Phil Tadros.
