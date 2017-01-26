Top News
Does Trump 'Feds' tweet mean National Guard? No thanks, some say
“For my communities, it would be an actual bloodbath,” said Ald. Toni Foulkes (16th), whose South Side ward includes crime-ridden Englewood.By Fran Spielman
Dow Jones industrial average breaks through 20,000 milestone
The Dow Jones industrial average closed Wednesday above 20,000 for the first time.
Woman charged with providing gun that killed teen yells in court
“They f—ing lied on me,” Vandetta Redwood shouted while a prosecutor spoke to the jury.
Trump calls for probe into unsubstantiated voter fraud claim
Depending on results, Trump tweeted, “we will strengthen up voting procedures!”
