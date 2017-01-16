Top News

Shawn Wilson, Manager of Multicultural Community Engagement for the Ford Motor Co. Fund, conceived the idea for the Rev. Martin Luther King Day event, "Men of Courage." | Provided photo

King Day 'Men of Courage' goal: Changing narrative on black men

“I was the first in my family to go to college, and it was having mentors that looked like me . . . that really led to my success,” Shawn Wilson said.

By Maudlyne Ihejirika
A confidante of both President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle, Valerie Jarrett (pictured on April 28, 2014), the trusted “First Friend,” quickly emerged as the most influential adviser in the Obama White House. | Chandler West/For Sun-Times Media

Sweet: Valerie Jarrett, other Chicagoans look back at Obama years

A confidante of the president and first lady, Jarrett, the trusted “First Friend,” quickly emerged as the most influential adviser in the White House.

By Lynn Sweet
Sun-Times file photo

Off-duty sergeant fires shots in Albany Park

Police are investigating whether anyone was struck when an off-duty police sergeant fired shots during an altercation Sunday in the Albany Park.

By Jacob Wittich
Eugene Ciardullo | Chicago Police

Chicago Police officer charged with criminal sexual assault

A Chicago Police officer has been charged with having a sexual relationship with an underage girl.

By Mitch Dudek

More Top Stories

Today's Voice

Navy Lt. David Hostetler, a Greek Orthodox priest, leads a Blessing of the Waters ceremony in Okinawa, Japan.
Columnists

Steinberg: Christmas just ended, with blessing of the waters

Wire Updates

Today's Cover

Subscribe E-Paper

Featured Story

More From

News

CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 04: David Ross #3 of the Chicago Cubs holds the World Series trophy during the Chicago Cubs victory celebration in Grant Park on November 4, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs won their first World Series championship in 108 years after defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in Game 7. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Sports

CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 04: David Ross #3 of the Chicago Cubs holds the World Series trophy during the Chicago Cubs victory celebration in Grant Park on November 4, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs won their first World Series championship in 108 years after defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in Game 7. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Politics

CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 04: David Ross #3 of the Chicago Cubs holds the World Series trophy during the Chicago Cubs victory celebration in Grant Park on November 4, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs won their first World Series championship in 108 years after defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in Game 7. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Watchdogs

Chicago sex offenders tend to live in neighborhoods with a high concentration of subsidized housing units. | Sun-Times graphic

Entertainment

Katy Colloton (from left), Katie O'Brien, Kate Lambert, Kathryn Renee Thomas, Cate Freedman and Caitlin Barlow attend the 2016 "Teachers" series premiere in New York City. | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Columnists

CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 04: David Ross #3 of the Chicago Cubs holds the World Series trophy during the Chicago Cubs victory celebration in Grant Park on November 4, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs won their first World Series championship in 108 years after defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in Game 7. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Opinion

The city plans to combine the South Shore Golf Course (above) with the nearby course at Jackson to create a championship-caliber course. | Google Images

Lifestyles

DEAR_ABBY_12880069-e1420416724734-655