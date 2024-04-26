The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 26, 2024
15 parejas de migrantes venezolanos contraerán matrimonio en iglesia de Chicago

Todas las parejas son miembros de la Iglesia Cristiana La Vid, 4750 N. Sheridan Road, en Uptown, que brinda servicios a los recién llegados.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
Anyela Faneite y Yorfran Chirinos son una de las 15 parejas recién llegadas a Chicago que se casarán el viernes en una iglesia de Chicago.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

En Venezuela, Luis Rodríguez era el “chico popular” de la escuela secundaria: delgado, de constitución atlética y una sonrisa pícara.

Crucelis Rodríguez, quien es un par de años mayor, se mostró más reservada, estudiosa y enfocada en graduarse. Fueron esas cualidades las que primero llamaron la atención de Luis y cautivaron su corazón.

“Era bien trabajadora, medio seria”, dijo Luis, de 28 años. “Era responsable y curiosa; Me gustó todo eso de ella”. Comenzaron a salir unos meses después de que Crucelis, de 30 años, se graduara. “Era muy guapo. Me dejó boquiabierta”, dijo.

En los 12 años transcurridos desde su primera cita, los dos forjaron un vínculo que, junto con la promesa de una vida mejor para sus dos hijos, los mantuvo a flote durante su arduo viaje el año pasado desde Venezuela a Chicago.

El viernes, los dos cimentarán ese vínculo en el altar, uniéndose a otras 14 parejas de migrantes que se casarán en la iglesia Park Community Church Near North.

Todas las parejas son miembros de la Iglesia Cristiana La Vid, 4750 N. Sheridan Road, en Uptown, que brinda servicios a los recién llegados y es parte de la red de iglesias de Park Community.

Ed Kraal, pastor de la Iglesia Cristiana La Vid, oficiará la gran ceremonia. Dijo que los migrantes juntaron su dinero para ayudar a pagar la celebración y están cocinando la comida para la cena. Aunque las parejas cuentan con licencias de matrimonio civil, era importante para ellos casarse con la bendición de Dios.

“Queríamos crear ese ambiente de unidad. Creo que esa es también la gran idea detrás de esto”, dijo Kraal, y agregó que muchas de las parejas viven en un refugio arriba de la iglesia y se han convertido en una gran familia. Dijo que se espera que asistan 200 familiares y amigos.

“Queremos compartir ese amor con nuestra gente”, dijo Kraal.

Anyela Faneite y Yorfran Chirinos llegaron a Chicago hace cuatro meses después de un viaje de tres meses desde Venezuela. Dejaron su hogar para que sus hijos puedan tener la oportunidad de una buena educación, dijeron.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Yorfran Chirinos y Anyela Faneite también son parte de la celebración del viernes. La pareja, que lleva 15 años junta y tiene un hijo de 13 años y una hija de 9, dijo que decidieron casarse cuando estaban en Venezuela, pero no tenían el dinero.

“Ahora que tenemos la oportunidad aquí, tenemos que aprovecharla”, dijo Faneite. “También es estar bien ante los ojos de Dios. Él nos permitió entrar a este país y entrar a esta gran ciudad”.

Chirinos, de 32 años, y Faneite, de 36, también se conocen desde la secundaria y crecieron cerca de San Felipe, Yaracuy, a aproximadamente cuatro horas en auto desde Caracas.

“Me acerqué a ella y comencé a hablar con ella y ella me aceptó y habló conmigo, y ahí empezó todo”, dijo Chirinos. “Ya llevamos 15 años hablando”.

Llegaron a Chicago hace cuatro meses después de un viaje de tres meses desde Venezuela. Vendieron paletas y chucherías a lo largo del camino para ayudar a alimentar a sus hijos. Dejaron su hogar para que sus hijos tuvieran la oportunidad de recibir una buena educación, dijeron.

“Es caótico allí; mucha gente está necesitada. Es muy triste”, dijo Chirinos. “No pudimos soportarlo más y dijimos vámonos”.

La parte más dura del viaje fue el día en que fueron secuestrados en México y retenidos durante 24 horas en una granja remota. Fueron liberados después de entregar el poco dinero que tenían, dijo la pareja.

“Fue terrible, pero gracias a Dios estamos aquí”, dijo Chirinos.

Luis Rodríguez dijo que su viaje de cuatro meses a Estados Unidos fue arduo. Salieron en agosto y llegaron a Chicago en diciembre, también en busca de un futuro mejor para su niño de 9 años y su niña de 7, quien tienen una condición médica y un solo riñón.

Sus crías eran su estrella polar, decían. “Nuestros hijos nos motivaban a levantarnos cada mañana. Dormimos en la calle, sobre cartones, pero fueron nuestra motivación para salir adelante y luchar por llegar hasta aquí”.

Ambas parejas han luchado por encontrar la independencia mientras no se les permite trabajar legalmente. Dijeron que estaban agradecidos de que la iglesia los haya ayudado con comida, alojamiento y otras necesidades.

Chirinos y Faneite dijeron que esperan algún día tener una casa donde sus hijos, a quienes dicen que les encanta la escuela en Chicago, puedan tener sus propios cuartos. Chirinos y Faneite están aprendiendo inglés y también quieren volver a la escuela.

Luis Rodríguez dijo que su familia compartía objetivos similares: un buen auto y una casa. Pero después de su viaje a Estados Unidos, la pareja dice que seguirán cualquier camino que les indique Dios.

“Quiero mantener unida a mi familia”, dijo Crucelis Rodríguez, y agregó que el secreto para una relación duradera es la comunicación y el respeto.

“Y paciencia”, dijo Luis.

Traducida por Jackie Serrato para La Voz Chicago

