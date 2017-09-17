State Rep. Nekritz gathering signatures for bid for attorney general

A retiring suburban lawmaker is the latest to express interest in becoming Illinois’ next attorney general.

Elaine Nekritz told the Daily Herald Sunday evening that she was surprised as anyone by news Friday that Chicago Democrat Lisa Madigan will not be seeking re-election for a fifth term.

“Who knew this was going to be an option?” said Nekritz, a Northbrook Democrat. A real estate attorney by trade, Nekritz said such a move would require her to reactivate her law license.

Others – including state Sen. Kwame Raoul, D-Chicago, former mayoral candidate Gery Chico and Chicago Park District President Jesse Ruiz – have expressed interest in running for the statewide post now that Madigan is stepping aside, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.