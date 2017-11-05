Bears release WR Eddie Royal, waive Will Sutton and 2 others

The Bears released wide receiver Eddie Royal on Thursday and waived three others.

Royal’s release wasn’t particularly surprising. They added him two years ago on a three-year, $15 million deal with hopes he could re-capture his Broncos success with Jay Cutler. After two injury-plagued seasons, the Bears parted ways with no financial penalty. Royal started 10 games over two seasons, catching 70 balls for 607 yards

The team also waived defensive lineman Will Sutton, who had 18 starts in his first three NFL seasons, as well as fullback Paul Lasike and center Cornelius Edison.

The Bears have now parted with three rotation receivers from last year, including Alshon Jeffery — who signed with the Eagles — and free agent Marquess Wilson. Kevin White, Cameron Meredith and Markus Wheaton figure to be the team’s top three receivers, with vets Kendall Wright and Rueben Randle among those fighting for a job.

The Bears cut Eddie Royal on Thursday. (Getty Images)

The Bears’ roster trimming helps to clear room on their 90-man roster for undrafted free agents on the eve of their rookie minicamp, which starts Friday.