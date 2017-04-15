Bullpen squanders win for Cubs, Jake Arrieta

Jake Arrieta’s velocity is down. His command is better.

That’s fine with manager Joe Maddon.

“I kind of like where he’s at quite frankly because delivery has been better and his strike throwing has been better,” Maddon said Saturday. “I would much prefer 91, 92 and an occasional 93 located than a 94, 95 out of the shotgun. It’s a much better way to go.”

The Cubs’ bullpen? It could have found a much better way to go.

Adam Frazier of the Pirates scores during Saturday's game. | AP

Andrew McCutchen hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the seventh inning off Pedro Strop as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied past the Cubs 8-7. On a bright and sunny 81-degree day with the wind howling out, the Cubs jumped out to an early 6-2 lead but the bullpen couldn’t hold off the Pirates. Without Carl Edwards Jr. (bereavement list), the Cubs used Brian Duensing and Strop in the seventh to try to preserve the win for Arrieta.

They couldn’t do it.

In the seventh, the Pirates cut the lead to 6-5 on a Josh Harrison solo homer and Adam Frazier single off Duensing. Strop replaced Duensing and allowed McCutchen’s three-run homer to give the Pirates an 8-6 lead and cap a five-run inning.

Kris Bryant hit his first two homers of the season, with one hitting the left-field video board, and Addison Russell had two hits and drove in three for the Cubs, who will try to avoid being swept when Jon Lester pitches on Sunday.

As for Arrieta, it was more of the same even as he gave up solo homers to Francisco Cervelli in the second and Starling Marte in the sixth. Once again, his fastball velocity stayed around 90-92. But his command was solid, as he went 5 2/3 innings and allowed three runs and five hits while striking out five and walking one on 98 pitches.

Eventually, Arrieta will get his velocity back to where it normally is. And when Arrieta does, Maddon wants him to keep his command at its current level. Despite the lower velocity, Arrieta’s breaking stuff has been more effective thanks to improved fastball command.

“Even though the number is not as hot so far, the hitter’s reaction has not been good,” Maddon said. “I’d much prefer bad hitter reaction. Velocity is a beautiful thing, but my goodness, these guys, if it’s not thrown in the proper spot, these hitters will get it. If it’s ball one, ball two, then the other stuff becomes less impactful also.”

Arrieta got support from a Cubs offense facing Tyler Glasnow, who entered with a 27.00 ERA. Most of that support came in a four-run first.

The Cubs took a 2-0 lead on Bryant’s 451-foot two-run home run. Bryant took a 2-0 Glasnow pitch and sent it off the left field video board, the sixth to hit there and the fourth off Bryant’s bat. Glasnow’s first-inning issues continued when Ben Zobrist reached on an error by Frazier and scored on Russell’s triple to right. Jason Heyward then singled to left through a drawn-in infield to bring in Russell.

Pittsburgh got a run in the second on Cervelli’s homer to center, and pulled to within 4-2 in the third on Marte’s two-out single. Russell restored the Cubs’ four-run lead in the third on his two-run double to left, bringing in Anthony Rizzo and Zobrist.

Facing Tony Watson in the ninth, Bryant hit a one-out homer into the basket in left center. Zobrist walked with two outs but Russell struck out to end it.

Arrieta left with the lead thanks in part to his mechanics, which are repeating more than they did during the second half of 2016. Maddon said that last year, Arrieta’s starting posture was awry and led to him “spinning off the ball, turning off the ball (and) being awkward.”

For now, that’s not an issue.

“The delivery is repeating. He’s repeating it. That’s what I love, man. He’s on balance in his finish, and the ball is going where he wants it to go with killer movement,” Maddon said. “The velocity is coming back – you watch. That’s not the issue. I much prefer he continues to dot the edges with movement as opposed to try to throw the ball harder.”

Follow me on Twitter @BrianSandalow