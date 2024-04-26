The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 26, 2024
Food and Restaurants Money News

Plymouth Restaurant, rooftop bar closing after 20 years downtown; rooftop to reopen as Mexican cantina

The owner hopes the rebrand will appeal to more customers after the spot suffered losses in recent years. The restaurant downstairs, for now, will be used for private events and catering.

By  Jessica Ma
   
SHARE Plymouth Restaurant, rooftop bar closing after 20 years downtown; rooftop to reopen as Mexican cantina
George Liakopoulos, owner of Pancho’s Cantina, a rebrand of Plymouth Restaurant's rooftop.

Owner George Liakopoulos is rebranding the Plymouth Restaurant’s rooftop as Pancho’s Cantina.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Plymouth Restaurant & Bar will reopen its rooftop on Wednesday with new decor and a new menu as part of its rebranding as a Mexican-style bar called Pancho’s Cantina.

The restaurant, which had opened at 327 S. Plymouth Court in 2005 and featured a huge green neon sign that was visible from the nearby L and the street below, had shut down in March.

“Everything stays the same, the same owners, the same everything,” said George Liakopoulos, the principal at Diamond Properties, which has owned the building in the Loop for 20 years. “The only thing that is going to change is the name and the decor.”

Before it closed, Plymouth served traditional American fare and was popular for its happy hour, especially among downtown workers, Liakopoulos said.

“It was the place to be, especially on the rooftop after 4 or 5 o’clock,” Liakopoulos said. “It was the happy hour place, the after-work place.”

Tensions rose between businesses along South Plymouth Court and the former Standard Club across the street, which became a migrant shelter last May.

“It is just the optics for a restaurant that relies on people to come in, eat and spend money,” Liakopoulos said. “It just didn’t look good.”

Before that, when the pandemic hit, fewer people were downtown, Liakopoulos said. Over the last year, he took “heavy losses,” prompting the change.

Though Pancho’s new menu has items like tacos and wings, the rooftop bar will specialize in happy hour, Liakopoulos said. He hopes the spot will appeal to a variety of customers, including residents in the area and a younger crowd.

“Plymouth was more of an old-time restaurant. The people are not there anymore,” Liakopoulos said.

The backbar at Pancho's Cantina, the former Plymouth Restaurant rooftop

Pancho’s Cantina, opening May 1, is a rebrand of Plymouth Restaurant’s rooftop.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Izzy Kharasch, president of Hospitality Works Consulting, said the rebrand could be “magic.”

“The clientele today is not looking for the traditional Mexican, as we might have known it 10 years ago,” Kharasch said. “It [should be] interesting, innovative and high quality.”

If the Mexican theme is popular on the rooftop, Liakopoulos said he plans to transfer that downstairs.

“We’re going to do this in phases,” Liakopoulos said.

For now, Plymouth Restaurant on the first floor will host private events and do catering. The restaurant uses the third floor for washrooms, storage and offices. The building’s second floor is an attorney’s office.

Pancho's Cantina takes over the rooftop space at Plymouth Restaurant beginning May 1.

Pancho’s Cantina takes over the rooftop space at Plymouth Restaurant beginning May 1.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Liakopoulos owns six restaurants, including White Palace Grill in the South Loop, which opened in 1939, one of the city’s oldest diners.

“It’s even new for us, too, because we usually do diners or fast food,” Liakopoulos said. “I think it’s going to be good.”

Liakopoulos, who was born and raised in Chicago, said despite the troubles, he does not want to “walk away” from the restaurant. “Plymouth” has been removed from the giant sign; it will be replaced with “Pancho’s.”

“I believe in the neighborhood,” Liakopoulos said. “I believe in the location I’ve been in for 20 years.”

The old Plymouth Restaurant sign is being updated. The new name is Pancho's.

The old Plymouth Restaurant sign is being updated. The new name is Pancho’s.

Jessica Ma/Sun-Times

Next Up In Taste
Cava restaurant opens in Wicker Park on Friday, announces future suburban location
Sauerkraut has plenty to offer, from tangy flavor to some health benefits
Popular boat-shaped lakefront restaurant Castaways set to reopen Memorial Day weekend
Pasta a great go-to for a tasty, budget-friendly meal options
Moroccan chicken skewers burst with flavors from spices and apricots
Astrology-themed sober bar raised $47k in Kickstarter funds, predicts late summer opening
The Latest
Entertainment and Culture
Heading to C2E2 this weekend? Have a game plan ready to navigate its vast offerings
The massive pop culture convention runs through Sunday at McCormick Place.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Renderings of the proposed new Bears stadium
Editorials
With Bears stadium plans, Springfield should just slam on the brakes
With all the important priorities the state has to tackle, why should Springfield rush to help the billionaire McCaskey family build a football stadium? The answer: They shouldn’t. The arguments so far don’t convince us this project would truly benefit the public.
By CST Editorial Board
 
95_Brooklyn Museum_Cents Sign Travelling from Broadway to Africa via Guadeloupe.jpeg
Art
Chryssa exhibit a vivid reminder of all-but-forgotten Greek artist and her impact on 20th century American art
“Chryssa & New York” is the first museum show in North America in more than four decades to spotlight the artist. It also highlights her strong ties to Chicago’s art world.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
BEARSSTADIUM-042424-11.jpg
Columnists
More stadium drama is on the horizon
If these plans for new stadiums from the Bears, White Sox and Red Stars are going to have even a remote chance of passage, teams will have to drastically scale back their state asks and show some tangible benefits for state taxpayers.
By Rich Miller
 
Renderings of the proposed new Bears stadium
Bears Stadium
Bears stadium costs? Add another $1.2 billion
The Bears put the figure at $4.7 billion. But a state official says the tally to taxpayers goes even higher when you include the cost of refinancing existing debt.
By Fran Spielman and Mitchell Armentrout
 