 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Illinois’ fall COVID-19 surge continues as state announces 10,631 new cases, another 72 deaths

The state’s seven-day statewide positivity rate — a figure experts use to understand how rapidly the virus is spreading — reached 12.8% Sunday, up from 8% at the start of the month.

By Madeline Kenney
Illinois surpassed 10,000 coronavirus cases for the 10th consecutive day on Sunday as state health officials announced 10,631 new coronavirus infections and an additional 72 people have died.
Illinois surpassed 10,000 coronavirus cases for the 10th consecutive day Sunday as state health officials announced 10,631 new coronavirus infections and an additional 72 people have died.
Scott Olson/Getty

Illinois surpassed 10,000 coronavirus cases for the 10th consecutive day Sunday as state health officials announced 10,631 new coronavirus infections and an additional 72 fatalities.

Sunday’s new cases accounted for roughly 12.5% of the more than 84,800 tests reported to the Illinois Department of Public Health in the last 24 hours.

The state’s seven-day statewide positivity rate — a figure experts use to understand how rapidly the virus is spreading — reached 12.8% Sunday, up from 8% at the start of the month, the state public health department reported.

The surge in cases has led to Illinois hospitals treating the most COVID-19 patients they’ve ever had. As of Saturday night, 5,474 beds were taken up by COVID-19 patients in Illinois hospitals, with 1,045 of those patients in intensive-care units and 490 on ventilators, officials said.

Cook County accounted for 21 of Sunday’s 72 fatalities. Only 16 of those deaths reported statewide were among people under the age of 70, and only six were under 60.

Illinois logged 546 coronavirus-related deaths in the last week, which is about 5% of the state’s pandemic death toll of 10,742.

The state has administered more than 9 million coronavirus tests since March, with 573,616 people confirmed to have the respiratory virus, which is about 4.5% of the state’s population.

The recovery rate for Illinois coronavirus patients is 97%. Most people who contract it show mild or no symptoms.

With holidays around the corner and the fall COVID-19 surge showing no signs of letting up, several local officials have issued stay-at-home advisories to limit the spread of the virus, including leaders in suburban Cook County and Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

The Cook County and Chicago stay-home advisories take effect 6 a.m. Monday.

Over the next 30 days, those who live in the Chicagoland area are urged to go out only when necessary, which includes leaving for work, school, medical appointments, groceries, take-out food and pharmaceuticals. In an attempt to contain this second outbreak, there’s also a mandatory 10-person cap on social gatherings.

Next Up In Coronavirus

The Latest

Underwood’s health care message topped Oberweis effort to link her to violence

On Thursday, the Associated Press declared Congresswoman Lauren Underwood the victor in the 14th Congressional District, defeating GOP state Sen. Jim Oberweis.

By Laura Washington

14 shot, 1 fatally in Chicago so far this weekend

A 28-year-old was fatally shot Friday evening in the 5600 block of West Madison Street, while a 12-year-old boy shot by another child was among the wounded.

By Sun-Times Wire

Support those who are bringing us a COVID-19 vaccine

Do not enact any policy that could slow down efforts.

By Letters to the Editor

Richard J. Daley a ‘horribly racist mayor,’ great-grandson says in letter

In an open letter to his cousins, Bobby Vanecko also condemns his great-uncle Richard M. Daley and parents’ cousin Ald. Patrick D. Thompson (11th) for racist policymaking.

By Clare Proctor and Tom Schuba

Statewide COVID-19 outbreak continues with 10,631 new cases Sunday (LIVE UPDATES)

Here’s the latest news on how COVID-19 is impacting Chicago and Illinois.

By Sun-Times staff

Bears-Vikings has lackluster QB showdown of Nick Foles vs. Kirk Cousins

Both teams have learned the hard way the last few years that it’s hard to be a contender without a strong quarterback, even with everything else in place.

By Jason Lieser