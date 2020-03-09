Former Indiana QB Peyton Ramsey transferring to Northwestern

Northwestern may have its new starting quarterback for the 2020 season after former Indiana passer Peyton Ramsey announced he’s joining the Wildcats as a graduate transfer Monday.

The senior QB made his decision nearly six weeks after entering the transfer portal to leave the Hoosiers.

Beyond excited for the next chapter. Time to get to work @NUFBFamily pic.twitter.com/1eVW6etnqE — Peyton Ramsey (@P_Rams12) March 9, 2020

Ramsey lost his starting job in Bloomington last fall to redshirt freshman Michael Penix Jr., but still started seven games due to injuries. The Hoosiers ended up posting an 8-4 record, their best since 1993, before losing to Tennessee in the Gator Bowl.

While his numbers were down as a result of coming off the bench in several games, Ramsey was efficient as ever last season. He set career highs in completion percentage (68%), yards per attempt (8.2) and passer rating (147.7). He also finished second on the team with seven rushing touchdowns.

The Cincinnati native joins a crowded QB room in Evanston that includes returning players Hunter Johnson, TJ Green, Aidan Smith and Andrew Marty, plus freshmen Zac Krause and Jason Whittaker. But new offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian will have fresh eyes on the competition, and given Ramsey’s years of Big Ten experience, he’ll likely have a leg up to start the season opener against Michigan State.