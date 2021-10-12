A stolen election? Seriously? Then Trump and all Republican leaders are incompetent fools

Donald Trump claims he won the 2020 election, but he says it was stolen from him. So let’s just assume, for the sake of argument, this is true. That would mean that Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, Chuck Grassley and thousands of other top Republicans in federal, state and local government allowed the Democrats to commit the crime of the millennium.

Why then should any Republican be re-elected? They are guilty of gross dereliction of duty or monumental stupidity. Trump himself can’t produce any proof the election was stolen. But only an idiot could be cheated on such a grand scale and not be able to find any proof.

Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and thousands of other Democrats apparently pulled off the crime of the millennium. And no one has leaked the secret. Or cracked under pressure. Anyone smart enough to pull that off deserves my vote and yours.

Perhaps Republicans should consider what Trump’s baseless big lie says about their own party.

Martin Nicholson, Niles

Unvaccinated to the back of the line

More than 700,000 people now have died because of COVID-19 and countless others have been hospitalized. The vast majority of these new cases of infection are of persons who did not get vaccinated.

Medical staffs are overwhelmed, and many hospitals are facing a shortage of ICU beds and ventilators. As a result, medical procedures for people suffering from heart disease, cancer and other ailments have in some cases had to be postponed.

Is this fair and just? The medical establishment must proclaim the unfairness of this situation and declare that anybody who is seriously ill because of a failure to get vaccinated must go to the back of the line for medical treatment.

Ned L. McCray, Tinley Park

Indifference to a victim

While the sheer number and violence of recent carjackings is frightening, what I found most shocking was one specific detail in a recent Sun-Times story: That an African-American carjacking victim, Anthony Jones, who had having just been shot in the head, stumbled into a gas station seeking help and the cashier ordered him to leave “because he was bleeding on the floor.”

I hope and pray the cashier’s apparent indifference was not representative of Chicago as a whole. If so, it won’t matter what the police do to reduce crime. It won’t be enough to make Chicago safe and livable.

Hugh Iglarsh, Skokie