 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

FDA panel endorses lower-dose Moderna COVID shot for booster

The panel of advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously to recommend a booster shot for seniors, adults with other health problems, jobs or living situations that put them at increased risk for COVID-19.

By Associated Press
Lauran Neergaard and Matthew Perrone
This Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 file photo shows a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the first round of staff vaccinations at a hospital in Denver. U.S. health advisers are debating if millions of Americans who received Moderna vaccinations should get a booster shot — this time, using half the original dose.
This Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 file photo shows a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the first round of staff vaccinations at a hospital in Denver. U.S. health advisers are debating if millions of Americans who received Moderna vaccinations should get a booster shot — this time, using half the original dose.
AP

U.S. health advisers said Thursday that some Americans who received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine should get a half-dose booster to bolster protection against the virus.

The panel of advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously to recommend a booster shot for seniors, adults with other health problems, jobs or living situations that put them at increased risk for COVID-19.

The recommendation is non-binding but it’s a key step toward expanding the U.S. booster campaign to millions more Americans. Many people who got their initial Pfizer shots at least six months ago are already getting a booster after the FDA authorized their use last month.

As for the dose, initial Moderna vaccination consists of two 100-microgram shots. But Moderna says a single 50-microgram shot should be enough for a booster.

The agency convened its experts Thursday and Friday to weigh-in on who should get boosters and when for people that received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots earlier this year.

The FDA will use its advisers’ recommendations in making final decisions for boosters from both companies. Assuming a positive decision, there’s still another hurdle: Next week, a panel convened by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will offer more specifics on who should get one.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Guard Coby White still on the mend as Bulls get healthier for finale

The preseason finale wraps up Friday when the Bulls host Memphis, and the expectation is both Patrick Williams and Tony Bradley will make their preseason debuts. As far as White, however, his hopes of a quicker return are fading.

By Joe Cowley

Pritzker announces over $15 million in funds for science labs to help foster ‘the talent and technology of tomorrow’

The governor said Illinois must "put the pedal to the metal" when it comes to the life science sector, which includes biology, botany, biochemistry because its success is "so critical to our future economic security."

By Rachel Hinton

‘Explore like a local’ — Open House Chicago returns in person this weekend

While favorites like The Forum in Bronzeville will make a return visit, The OHC app brings new self-guided walking tours to this year’s event.

By Cheyanne M. Daniels

Bears’ Sean Desai must match Aaron Rodgers in pre-snap battle of wits

The Bears need to counter savvy with savvy. Enter Sean Desai, their first-year defensive coordinator.

By Patrick Finley

Man charged in 7-year-old Serenity Broughton’s murder held without bail

"There were 29 shots fired here — 29 shots," Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy said during Aireon Luster’s bond hearing Thursday. Luster and the second gunman "lit up that block. They did not care who was out there in the middle of the afternoon," Murphy said.

By Matthew Hendrickson

After oil spill near Lockport, pipeline operators to pay $8.7 million, feds say

The release of 1,800 gallons of oil next to the Illinois-Michigan Canal damaged rare wetlands and threatened an endangered dragonfly species.

By Brett Chase