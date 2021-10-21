 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Carbon pricing would reduce emissions, boost economy

A strong, economy-wide price on carbon could reduce America’s carbon pollution by 50% by 2030, putting us on track to reach net zero by 2050.

By Letters to the Editor
A Cargill plant dominates the landscape along Wolf Lake on the edge of Forsythe Park on January 08, 2019 in Hammond, Indiana. According to a report from the Rhodium Group, carbon dioxide emissions in the United States rose 3.4 percent last year, the largest increase in eight years. A rise in emissions from factories, trucks and planes contributed heavily to this increase.
A Cargill plant dominates the landscape along Wolf Lake on the edge of Forsythe Park on January 08, 2019 in Hammond, Indiana. According to a report from the Rhodium Group, carbon dioxide emissions in the United States rose 3.4 percent last year, the largest increase in eight years. A rise in emissions from factories, trucks and planes contributed heavily to this increase.
Getty

It appears that the Clean Electricity Performance Programis unlikely to be part of President Joe Biden’s climate change legislation. This program would have paid electric utility companies that switch to renewable energy sources and fined those utilities that do not. Fortunately, there are still tools available to make progress on climate change.

A strong, economy-wide price on carbon could reduce America’s carbon pollution by 50% by 2030, putting us on track to reach net zero by 2050. Carbon pricing is a fiscally responsible option and will encourage innovation in renewable energy sources. A carbon fee will incentivize innovation by businesses, creating millions of new jobs that will transform our economy. We can solve climate change with a policy that is revenue-neutral and won’t grow the government.

The time is now for the country to take meaningful action on climate. Please call or write your senators to ask that they include a price on carbon in climate change legislation.

Sheila Brown, Evanston

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. Please include your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be approximately 350 words or less.

Officers’ refusal to get vaccinated about power and control

The FOP president has openly said that defying the city vaccine mandate is about no one telling cops what to do. The comments we’re hearing are about power and control, two things that cops love to throw around when they are the ones doing the enforcing. I have news for the FOP, in a democratic society everyone has to answer, especially those in power. And if your job is in public service then you have to what is best for the public. Your personal concerns come second. No one wants teachers carrying polio, hospital workers spreading smallpox or a traffic stop giving someone COVID-19. If you can’t find your way to get a free, safe vaccine that will keep everyone safer, then you should find another job.

Timothy Haugh, Morgan Park

Federal marijuana legislation creates local headaches

The federal law regards marijuana a malicious substance and its users criminals. But 19 states legalized it, and many more states have allowed marijuana use for medicinal purposes. Why the contradiction? Simply because Richard Nixon decided to criminalize marijuana so he could use the law to harass Vietnam War protesters in the 1970s. Now the banks refuse to process credit transactions for pot shops, a clear nuisance that should have never happened.

Lee Knohl, Evanston

Next Up In Commentary

The Latest

Marquee Sports Network announces offseason programming

The lineup includes a weekly show covering offseason news that starts next month and a documentary on Hall of Famer Billy Williams that will debut in the winter.

By Jeff Agrest

After seven years, AMITA Health partnership breaking up

The company announced Thursday that AdventHealth and Ascension will go their separate ways, although no time frame was given.

By Stefano Esposito

Bulls guard Zach LaVine hoping wins will come and drama will stay away

The Bulls are 1-0, and according to LaVine, also are aware of all the drama teams throughout the Eastern Conference are dealing with this week. Drama that could benefit the Bulls.

By Joe Cowley

Amazon workers’ union bid in New York nears milestone

Organizers prepared to deliver hundreds of signatures to the National Labor Relations Board as soon as Monday for authorization to hold a vote.

By Associated Press

Tom Brady has seen ‘everything’ — so what will the Bears defense do?

Brady plays speed chess, identifying what he’s looking at and knowing where the ball is supposed to go in the Bucs’ rhythm passing attack.

By Patrick Finley

Couple who led Chicago Police on chase to Lyons, where two officers were wounded, had been driving car wanted in two murders

Police are investigating whether the couple were involved in the South Holland murders of two men, one killed late Oct. 7 and the other early on Oct. 8 just doors from each other.

By Sophie Sherry and Madeline Kenney