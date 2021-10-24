 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 10

A tumultuous Week 9 led to a major shakeup all over the rankings.

By Michael O'Brien
Brother Rice’s Jack Lausch (8) and Luke Niksic (22) celebrate Niksic’s touchdown against Marist.
Brother Rice’s Jack Lausch (8) and Luke Niksic (22) celebrate Niksic’s touchdown against Marist.
Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Now that the path to a state title has been revealed, it is easy to overlook what happened in Week 9. Not here in Super 25 world. Week 9 matters.

Glenbard West, Marist, Prospect and Glenbard North all took losses and drop out of the rankings. That’s likely to be pretty controversial in Glen Ellyn and at Pulsaski and 115th, but you can’t coast on being a historical power forever.

The Hilltoppers were shut out on Saturday and don’t have a marquee win this season. It’s the same for Marist. All three of the RedHawks’ losses are to CCL/ESCC Blue teams, but they weren’t really in any of the games at the end. Meanwhile, teams like St. Ignatius and Fenwick have battled those same teams tough and even pulled off some wins.

I’ve given Glenbard North the benefit of the doubt most of the season. I think the DuKane might be better than most people thought early on.

Naperville North, which is just 6-3 but has beaten Naperville Central and split a pair of games with Neuqua Valley, jumps into the rankings for the first time this season.

Also joining are three undefeated teams on the outskirts of the coverage area that deserve some recognition for stellar seasons: Kankakee, Richmond-Burton and Morris.

Week 10’s Super 25

With record and last week’s ranking

1. Loyola (9-0) 1

8A: vs. Downers Grove South

2. Joliet Catholic (9-0) 2

4A: vs. Marengo

3. Brother Rice (7-2) 3

7A: vs. Wheaton Warrenville South

4. Maine South (8-1) 6

8A: vs. New Trier

5. Cary-Grove (9-0) 5

6A: vs. Rockford East

6. Batavia (9-0) 8

7A: vs. Lake Zurich

7. Warren (8-1) 7

8A: vs. Barrington

8. Wheaton North (8-1) 9

7A: vs. Larkin

9. Neuqua Valley (8-1) 3

8A: vs. Bartlett

10. Mount Carmel (6-3) 11

7A: at Thornwood

11. Naperville Central (6-3) 14

8A: at Naperville North

12. Hinsdale Central (8-1) 16

8A: vs. Sandburg

13. Fenwick (7-2) 23

5A: vs. Kaneland

14. St. Ignatius (8-1) 10

6A: vs. Bremen

15. St. Rita (7-2) 13

7A: vs. Rolling Meadows

16. Lincoln-Way East (7-2) 15

8A: vs. Oswego East

17. Lockport (8-1) 17

8A: vs. Lyons

18. Lemont (9-0) 18

6A: vs. Kennedy

19. South Elgin (9-0) 19

8A: vs. Edwardsville

20. Bolingbrook (7-2) 20

8A: vs. Glenbard North

21. York (8-1) 21

8A vs. Minooka

22. Naperville North (6-3) NR

8A: vs. Naperville Central

23. Kankakee (9-0) NR

5A: vs. Carbondale

24. Morris (9-0) NR

5A: vs. LaSalle-Peru

25. Richmond-Burton (9-0) NR

4A: vs. Sullivan

Next Up In High School Sports

The Latest

Bears put LB Caleb Johnson on reserve/COVID-19 list

Four Bears players have been put on the list in the last 11 days.

By Patrick Finley

‘Books shouldn’t be a luxury’ — reading program brings free books to South and West sides

Chance & Bri’s Books & Breakfast brings story time, crafts and free books to children across the South and West sides.

By Cheyanne M. Daniels

No Bull - Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso are all about the art of chaos

It’s only three regular-season games, four preseason games, and a handful of intrasquad practices, but Ball and Caruso are showing that getting hands on the basketball on the defensive end is an art form that leads to disruption for the opposing team.

By Joe Cowley

Wicker Park club owner says police were called twice to disperse unruly crowd — they never showed, and 5 people were later shot

"We were told it is because the resources were being stretched too thin, but it doesn’t change the fact that someone died," said Point owner Jun Lin.

By Sophie Sherry

Dear Abby: Siblings who idolize their mom don’t know she had an affair

Their sister considers telling them of the cheating so they’ll stop believing their mother’s lies about their father.

By Abigail Van Buren

Chicago outdoors: “Bohemian business,” Chinook eggs, hairy woodpecker and water safety

A "bohemian business" quote on fishing, Chinook eggs collected, a tight photo of a hairy woodpecker, and a cautionary note on water safety are among the note from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By Dale Bowman