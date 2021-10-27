Ohio printed 35,000 wrong Wright Brothers license plates

COLUMBUS, OHIO — The state of Ohio produced 35,000 new license plates before realizing that a banner shown on the plate was attached to the wrong end of the Wright Brothers’ historic first plane, known as the Wright Flyer.

State officials admitted the error immediately after the new plates were unveiled and released a photo of the corrected plate. A day later, a state official revealed that 35,000 plates already had been made before the error was spotted, WBNS-TV reported.

“We will recycle the 35,000 plates that had been printed,” said Lindsey Bohrer, assistant director of communications of the Ohio Department of Public Safety. “It is too early to know if there will be any additional cost.”

The new license plate illustrates the rural and urban parts of Ohio with a banner that reads “Birthplace of Aviation” draped across the horizon. But the banner, which should have been trailing behind the plane, instead was mistakenly attached to its front.

The corrected plates are scheduled to be released Dec. 29.