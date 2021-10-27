 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Penalty kick proves to be the difference in Fire loss to NYCFC

Valentín Castellanos scored on a penalty kick for NYCFC as Fire remains winless at Yankee Stadium.

By Sun-Times Staff Report
The Fire’s Federico Navarro advances the ball Wednesday against NYCFC. 
Chicago Fire FC

NEW YORK — Valentín Castellanos scored on a penalty kick, and New York City FC beat the Fire 1-0 on Wednesday night in New York.

The Fire (9-17-7), who had won back-to-back games, have never won at Yankee Stadium. NYCFC has won the last six meetings as the home team, including last year’s win at Red Bull Arena.

Fire goalie Gabriel Slonina (three saves) faced 19 shots, including four on target.

The Fire had nine shots on New York goaltender Sean Johnson, including five on target.

The Fire had a 57%-43% edge in possession time.

New York City (13-11-8), which has won back-to-back games, moved past Orlando City into fourth in the Eastern Conference standings with 47 points.

Castellanos was involved in a trio of scoring opportunities in about a 90-second span before the Fire’s Federico Navarro conceded a foul in the area drawn by Malte Amundsen and Castellanos converted from the spot in the 51st minute.

Castellanos has a career-high 16 goals this season. D.C. United’s Ola Kamara leads MLS with 17.

New York had a goal called back in the 34th minute as Maximiliano Moralez was ruled offside.

APNEW YORK — Valentín Castellanos scored on a penalty kick, and New York City FC beat the Fire 1-0 on Wednesday night in New York.

The Fire (9-17-7), who had won back-to-back games, have never won at Yankee Stadium. NYCFC has won the last six meetings as the home team, including last year’s win at Red Bull Arena.

Fire goalie Gabriel Slonina (three saves) faced 19 shots, including four on target.

The Fire had nine shots on New York goaltender Sean Johnson, including five on target.

The Fire had a 57%-43% edge in possession time.

New York City (13-11-8), which has won back-to-back games, moved past Orlando City into fourth in the Eastern Conference standings with 47 points.

Castellanos was involved in a trio of scoring opportunities in about a 90-second span before the Fire’s Federico Navarro conceded a foul in the area drawn by Malte Amundsen and Castellanos converted from the spot in the 51st minute.

Castellanos has a career-high 16 goals this season. D.C. United’s Ola Kamara leads MLS with 17.

New York had a goal called back in the 34th minute as Maximiliano Moralez was ruled offside.

AP

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

Illinois House debates ban on use of moral beliefs for COVID-19 vaccine refusal

House Democrats and member of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration argue the Health Care Right of Conscience Act needs to be clarified because it is being used by Illinois residents to refuse to comply with COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Many Republicans disagreed.

By Rachel Hinton

WTTW studio building evacuated following phone threat

Police evacuated the building that houses the local PBS TV station, but there was "no incident" company officials said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Thousands of CPS students — most of them in special education — still without bus services

In all, about 3,800 of the more than 16,000 children who typically ride buses are still without routes.

By Nader Issa

Youth-decorated pandemic time capsules sealed in downtown ceremony

The bins will be scattered throughout the city at different cultural institutions and won’t be opened until 2026.

By Madeline Kenney

Economic growth and a 8,000-year-old prairie can coexist

Rockford can expand its airport while preserving the Bell Bowl Prairie

By CST Editorial Board

Man charged with fatal Logan Square shooting

Jesus Garcia, 22, was charged with one count of first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Michael Bankston III, 25, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire