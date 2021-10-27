Penalty kick proves to be the difference in Fire loss to NYCFC

NEW YORK — Valentín Castellanos scored on a penalty kick, and New York City FC beat the Fire 1-0 on Wednesday night in New York.

The Fire (9-17-7), who had won back-to-back games, have never won at Yankee Stadium. NYCFC has won the last six meetings as the home team, including last year’s win at Red Bull Arena.

Fire goalie Gabriel Slonina (three saves) faced 19 shots, including four on target.

The Fire had nine shots on New York goaltender Sean Johnson, including five on target.

The Fire had a 57%-43% edge in possession time.

New York City (13-11-8), which has won back-to-back games, moved past Orlando City into fourth in the Eastern Conference standings with 47 points.

Castellanos was involved in a trio of scoring opportunities in about a 90-second span before the Fire’s Federico Navarro conceded a foul in the area drawn by Malte Amundsen and Castellanos converted from the spot in the 51st minute.

Castellanos has a career-high 16 goals this season. D.C. United’s Ola Kamara leads MLS with 17.

New York had a goal called back in the 34th minute as Maximiliano Moralez was ruled offside.

