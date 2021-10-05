Billionaire Ken Griffin tells hard truth about Chicago and Illinois

Ken Griffin, the wealthiest and most charitable man in Illinois, has the audacity to speak the truth about our city and state’s problems. Specifically, he notes that crime, taxes and inadequate schools are causing people who can to flee. He also criticizes Gov. J.B. Pritzker for waiting too long to send out the National Guard last year during riots and looting. And in response an aide to the governor has called Griffin a liar.

Really? After Griffin has donated more than $1 billion to our city? That’s how our leaders treat him? No wonder he’s packing his tent and likely moving his company.

William Choslovsky, Lincoln Park

Politics of the Austin shoot-out

When it comes to the Wild West shoot-out in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood on Friday that resulted in no criminal charges being filed, all that she said/she said between Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and Mayor Lori Lightfoot feels more like a soap opera than a functioning government.

Whether or not criminal charges should be filed in this case, it’s a classic example of what’s wrong with Chicago. Some of the worst bad guys in the nation are committing atrocities around the clock, yet Foxx and Lightfoot are playing politics.

Lightfoot need to prove she’s tough on crime, while Foxx seems to want to prove she’s not. Whomever you agree with on this one, it doesn’t matter. The people of Chicago are living in the Wild West, living in fear, while the people in charge posture for the next election instead of working together.

Scot Sinclair, Third Lake

Help only for the rich

Republicans object to raising the federal debt ceiling and passing President Joe Biden’s $3.5 billion plan for “soft” infrastructure. They say it will create a “socialist” or even “Marxist” economy and society. But where were these arguments about fiscal caution when these very same Republicans, under presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump, approved billions of dollars in tax cuts for billionaires and giant corporations?

I guess worries about socialism and Marxism apply only to such Democratic priorities as helping the middle class and the poor.

Tom Minnerick, Elgin

Not a dime for Bears

I wholeheartedly agree that the Chicago Bears organization should be responsible for all costs associated with moving from Chicago to Arlington Heights. As a recent Sun-Times editorial points out, professional sports teams have a way of making these moves and blackmailing cities, counties and states into paying most of the costs. They make the argument, unsupported by the evidence, that the new stadium will bring great benefits to a community.

Let’s not be gullible. The Bears will be the primary beneficiary of this move, not taxpayers. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the mayor of Arlington Heights — and any others in a position of power on this one — need to say no!

Jimmy Boyce, Downers Grove