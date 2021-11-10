Build Back Better lays foundation for an economy where no one gets left behind

The most crucial element of the infrastructure of our country is its people.

The White House and congressional leaders have reached a deal on the “Build Back Better” economic recovery plan. This plan is a transformative step forward in helping tens of millions of Americans get on their feet after the pandemic.

This plan extends the new Child Tax Credit payments another year, meaning children already lifted out of poverty this year won’t be pushed back down next year, and provides much needed assistance to low-income renters to help them afford rent. It also includes funding to manufacture more COVID-19 vaccine for people around the world. And the plan is paid for by making the wealthy and corporations pay a fairer share of taxes.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 350 words.

This plan is historic. It lays the foundation for building an economy where no one gets left behind because it strengthens the most essential element of the infrastructure of this great country — its people. It necessary that it be passed so we can “Build Back Better.”

When the Build Back Better bill comes to a vote, I strongly urge our members of Congress to vote YES.

Julia Ryan, Oak Park

A grateful nation salutes our veterans

I have lived over seven decades, and I must say, I cannot ever remember a time when America was not at war for a prolonged period of time. This happens to be the first time in my long life that this has a chance to happen. We can only pray that this time it will last forever, but history is not on our side.

Thursday is Veterans Day, not really a time for celebration but a time for reflection on those who made the ultimate sacrifice and for those who served in those awful times. For hundreds of thousands of Americans, FREEDOM was not free. To those who never made it home, we can reflect on the families that never were, those who never lived to be mommies and daddies, and never got to live the freedoms they sacrificed so much for.

Our nation may be divided, but let us hope we can all take the time to reflect on those who gave so much for us. A grateful nation salutes you.

Bob Angone, retired Chicago Police lieutenant

Guns, guns, guns

While the NRA would like us to believe that even more guns makes us all safer, more intuitive minds counter that it only makes us more vulnerable.

What do you suppose the victims of Kyle Rittenhouse believe? Or the kids from Columbine or Parkland high schools? Or the parents of Sandy Hook Elementary students?

Concealed weapons or non-concealed weapons, it’s all really the same. And while it may have been appropriate in the Old West, it has no place in our modern society.

Bob Ory, Elgin