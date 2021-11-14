 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 13

The top five remains rock solid and three teams make season debuts in the rankings.

By Michael O'Brien
Brother Rice celebrates during the game against Mount Carmel.
Brother Rice celebrates during the game against Mount Carmel.
Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

The quarterfinals delivered excellent games. There weren’t many blowouts in the area. Even though some of the final scores were slightly lopsided, the games were closer than they appeared.

Lemont even kept things respectable against mighty East St. Louis, losing 42-21.

This is kind of an awkward week for the rankings. I like to keep the teams that are still playing higher than the ones that aren’t, in general. But it’s impossible to ignore that squads like Batavia and Neuqua Valley would likely beat many teams still alive. So bear with me for a week or two. Everything will iron out in the final rankings.

It’s been a long while since the top five changed, hasn’t it? There hasn’t been an earth-shattering upset yet in the playoffs.

IC Catholic, Wilmington and Sycamore are still playing for state titles so they’ve made season debuts in the rankings.

In case you don’t follow things on Twitter religiously, Kaleb Brown is back scoring touchdowns for St. Rita. All of a sudden the preseason No. 1 team is looking very dangerous again.

Week 13’s Super 25

With record and last week’s ranking

1. Loyola (12-0) 1

8A: vs. No. 8 Lockport

2. Joliet Catholic (12-0) 2

4A: at No. 20 Richmond-Burton

3. Brother Rice (10-2) 3

7A: at No. 6 Wheaton North

4. Maine South (11-1) 4

8A: at No. 10 Marist

5. Cary-Grove (12-0) 5

6A: vs. No. 18 Lake Forest

6. Wheaton North (11-1) 6

7A: vs. No. 3 Brother Rice

7. St. Rita (10-2) 10

7A: vs. No. 17 Prospect

8. Lockport (11-1) 12

8A: at No. 1 Loyola

9. Fenwick (10-2) 9

5A: vs. No. 19 Sycamore

10. Marist (9-3) 18

8A: vs. No. 4 Maine South

11. Neuqua Valley (10-2) 7

Season complete

12. Lincoln-Way East (9-3) 11

Season complete

13. Mount Carmel (8-4) 8

Season complete

14. Glenbard North (8-4) 14

Season complete

15. Kankakee (12-0) 15

5A: vs. Morton, IL

16. Crete-Monee (9-3) 16

6A: vs. East St. Louis

17. Prospect (10-2) 20

7A: at No. 7 St. Rita

18. Lake Forest (10-2) 23

6A: at No. 5 Cary-Grove

19. Sycamore (9-3) NR

5A: at No. 9 Fenwick

20. Richmond-Burton (12-0) 24

4A: vs. No. 2 Joliet Catholic

21. IC Catholic (11-2) NR

3A: vs. Byron

22. Wilmington (12-0) NR

2A: vs. Tri-Valley

23. Lemont (11-1) 13

Season complete

24. Batavia (10-1) NR

Season complete

25. Warren (9-2) NR

Season complete

Next Up In High School Sports

The Latest

Five things Bears need to show in the second half

With Justin Fields in place as the starting QB, the Bears’ arrow should be pointing up heading into 2022. But they need more than hope, they need performance. Here’s what they need to show:

By Mark Potash

Melvin Potash, who worked nearly 70 years at his family’s Potash grocery stores, dead at 92

The longtime Lincolnwood resident was one of three brothers who founded the 71-year-old chain of Potash grocery stores, for which he worked from 1950 to 2017.

By Maureen O'Donnell

With tighter rules, private equity can help, not hurt, workers and communities

Some private equity firms use loopholes to drain resources out of companies, leaving workers and their communities in the lurch while enriching themselves.

By CST Editorial Board

3 killed, 18 others wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening

Two of the fatal attacks occurred in Austin on the West Side.

By Sun-Times Wire

Dear Abby: His wife has convinced our son to walk away from our family

After four years of no contact, the man’s mother is distraught.

By Abigail Van Buren

Man found fatally shot in Austin

Darrell Russell was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his chest about 7:10 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Washington Boulevard, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire