Replacing lead water pipes would benefit everyone

I keep seeing on local news programs pundits talking about the infrastructure money that will be coming to the state and city from the federal government, and how it should be spent.

The most important purpose for that money is to replace the lead water pipes in the state of Illinois. Every citizen of the state would benefit from using the money for this purpose.

Not every citizen uses the roads, bridges or trains in Illinois, but every person (and pet) needs clean, uncontaminated water to live.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 350 words.

We do not want to be another Michigan, where a number of cities are plagued with this problem. However, our state is No. 1, and our major city, Chicago, the leader in the number of lead service lines that need to be replaced.

Please keep pushing our politicians on this issue.

Rosemary O’Brien and John Gibson, Niles

Loss of life in Kenosha was avoidable

Most people avoid dangerous situations, but some fools run toward them for no real reason. Watching the Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha, it boggles the mind that none of the four young men involved had to be there. They were not hired, they were not recruited, they were not necessary and none had any official business there.

Had they simply gone to bed that fateful night, safe in their own homes, and left the protection of Kenosha’s citizens and property to the proper authorities, two young people would still be alive today, a third would have full use of his arm and a fourth would not be weeping in front of a judge.

It takes a millisecond to make a wrong decision and sometimes a lifetime to correct it, if that’s even possible.

Kathleen Melia, Niles

A basic income to lift our city

The first-year pilot of the Guaranteed Basic Income Program has been announced for 5,000 randomly picked families in Chicago making less than $35,000 per year. All Chicagoans should be happy about this. Lifting people out of poverty helps families and children succeed, and as more people succeed, so does our city and economy. The chosen families will be some of the most vulnerable city residents.

These individuals lack access to quality education, medical treatment, shelter and food. This monthly payment does not mean that the recipients are “living off of the government.” What it means is that someone’s child gets a new winter coat to fend off Chicago’s brutal and cold winter. It means that someone can keep their electricity on. ensuring that their food in the fridge does not spoil. It also means that the recipient of this program can buy new shoes and other family necessities. These are needs, not luxuries.

Mariah Mendez, Albany Park