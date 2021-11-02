 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Aaron Rodgers joins bitcoin parade

Packers quarterback will take part of his salary in crypto as part of a promotion.

By USA TODAY SPORTS
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is upping his bitcoin game.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is upping his bitcoin game.
Rick Scuteri/AP

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the latest professional athlete to join the cryptocurrency rage.

And he’s giving a chunk of the digital loot away to his fans.

In a Twitter post Monday afternoon, Rodgers announced he had teamed with Cash App to take a portion of his NFL salary in bitcoin.

“Bitcoin to the moon,” Rodgers exclaimed.

Dressed in a John Wick Halloween costume (which was apparently why Rodgers grew out his hair), Rodgers added that he’s giving out $1 million in bitcoin away in conjunction with Cash App.

“Bitcoin is a new concept. It can be intimidating. To make it more accessible to my fans, I’m giving away $1 million worth of bitcoin right now.”

Rodgers joins other NFL players such as Russell Okung and Trevor Lawrence who have a portion of their salary paid in bitcoin.

Rodgers did not reveal how much of his $33.5 million salary would be paid in bitcoin.

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In NFL

The Latest

Scottie Pippen is not a Michael Jordan fan these days

In his new memoir, Pippen unleashes some serious criticism of Jordan and the documentary "The Last Dance."

By Gene Farris

Judge rules Vanessa Bryant won’t have to undergo mental exam

Los Angeles County sought to compel psychiatric evaluations for Kobe Bryant’s widow and others to determine if they truly suffered emotional distress over photos of the crash scene and bodies that her lawsuit said were taken and shared by county sheriff’s deputies and firefighters.

By Associated Press

Indonesia deports Heather Mack days after release from prison

The Oak Park woman, who was convicted in Indonesia for helping to kill her mother in 2014, will fly from Jakarta to Chicago after she was closely escorted to the airport, an official from Bali said.

By Associated Press

13-year-old boy killed, another wounded in Hammond shooting on Halloween

One of the boys died and the other, shot in his leg, was treated and released from a hospital.

By David Struett

Prisons in Illinois, nationally face staff shortages as corrections officers quit amid COVID

Mental health care is affected, too. The Uptown People’s Law Center has sued the Illinois Department of Corrections, citing inadequate mental and physical health care due largely to a lack of qualified staff.

By Michael Sisak | Associated Press

Doubling down on muskies: Pair of muskies share FOTW honors, it’s time in northern Wisconsin

Howard Bass and Mark Kosevich share Fish of the Week honors with muskies from northern Wisconsin.

By Dale Bowman