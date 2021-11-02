 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

We need to act as a community to make all of Chicago safe from violence

Single initiatives, whether from the governor, the mayor or the police superintendent, won’t cure the problem.

By Letters to the Editor
Chicago police work the scene where a 4-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man were wounded in a shooting in the 4000 block of West Washington Boulevard in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Aug. 6.
Chicago police work the scene where a 4-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man were wounded in a shooting in West Garfield Park on Aug. 6.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

The recent Sun-Times editorial calling for an all-hands, expert look at Chicago violence is timely and needed.

Crime in Chicago has many facets and underlying causes, exacerbated by inconsistency in our deterrence, prosecution and reporting. The answers to reducing gun violence include solving the problems of gangs and drugs, but also more. It includes education, parenting, the willingness of victims to testify, police clearance rates, state’s attorney’s prosecution that follows the law and a defendant’s criminal history, employment opportunities, mentoring, community resources, housing, health care...the list goes on and on.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 350 words.

Chicago needs to bring together experts in all of these fields — not solely academics, but people who know the streets, have worked with young people in schools and are familiar with gangs and high-crime neighborhoods. We need to make all of Chicago the city it can be and has been — safe not just on the Near North Side but also on the South and West Side and downtown.

Single initiatives, whether from the governor, the mayor or the police superintendent, won’t cure the problem. We need to involve government agency leaders, yes, but more importantly, the private sector, business and union leaders, philanthropic foundations, and the communities and neighborhoods themselves. And not just City Council members but local advocates.

This team could meet weekly, and in four to six months not only have a plan, but also the resources and policy and program adjustments needed to dramatically reduce crime.

We need to act as a community and to act now. Thanks to the Sun-Times for putting forth this needed idea.

Peter Bensinger, former administrator, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Chicago

Doing the GOP’s work

What a great time to be a Senate Republican. You can sit back in your seat and easily filibuster almost any new law proposed by President Biden.

What you can’t filibuster because of reconciliation, like Biden’s Build Back Better bill, the “moderate” Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are happy to do your Republican-style obstructionism for you.

Yes, it’s a great to be a Senate Republican, thanks to Democrats Joe and Kyrsten.

Bob Barth, Edgewater

Next Up In Commentary

The Latest

Friends appeal to public for help finding man missing after parking his car at 31st Street beach

Oribi Zachary Kontein was last seen crossing DuSable Lake Shore on Oct. 26,

By Sun-Times Wire

A Special morning: Trying for steelhead, catching bonus bullhead/bluegill instead, plus Stray Cast

Jason "Special One" Le gave a lesson about fishing for steelhead on a beautiful Sunday morning shared with students from the University of Chicago doing a documentary on lakefront fishing; plus the Stray Cast.

By Dale Bowman

Gordon Ramsay’s 10-minute-recipes project culminates in new cookbook

The chef with a dizzying number of books, restaurants and TV shows was home in Cornwall, England, did a series of lives on Instagram cooking meals in 10 minutes or less. The fast-moving endeavor culminated in "Ramsay in 10," his latest cookbook.

By LEANNE ITALIE | AP Entertainment Writer

Off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shot in home near O’Hare, apparently by another off-duty officer, police say

The shooting occurred Tuesday evening in the 8500 block of West Winona Street.

By Clare Spaulding

Dear Abby: Party hosts advise friend not to bring her trans girlfriend

The invited woman is skipping the event, and her mother considers staying away as well in support.

By Abigail Van Buren

‘Being Blago’: Yes, it’s him again, on a documentary series worth watching

Rod and Patti Blagojevich open up their home for an addictive Hulu show that expertly recaps their saga and peers into their lives now.

By Richard Roeper