Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 14

On the drive home from St. Rita last night I was assuming Joliet Catholic would ascend to the top spot in this week’s Super 25. Then this morning I was leaning towards Maine South.

My rankings philosophy values quality wins over everything else. The Hawks have the best resume of wins. Maine South has won at Warren, at Glenbrook South, at Neuqua Valley and at Marist. The problem is the Hawks also lost at Palatine.

Lockport’s only loss was at home against Lincoln-Way East. But starting quarterback Hayden Timosciek didn’t play. The Porters have several quality wins, although they aren’t as impressive as Maine South’s list. Lockport has won at Bolingbrook, vs. Glenbard West, at Glenbard North and at Loyola.

That brings us to Joliet Catholic, which is the only undefeated team in the bunch. The Hilltoppers also have the weakest resume. They won against Crete-Monee, at Brother Rice and at Cardinal Ritter.

Frankly, Wheaton North’s resume is currently stronger than Joliet Catholic’s. The Falcons won at Glenbard North, at Wheaton Warrenville South, at Willowbrook and vs. Brother Rice. Their only loss was at Batavia in overtime. That’s the best loss of any team being considered.

A case can also be made for unbeaten Cary-Grove. But I’m sticking with my philosophy and picking the team with the strongest overall resume. That’s Maine South.

Week 14’s Super 25

With record and last week’s ranking

1. Maine South (12-1) 4

8A: vs. No. 2 Lockport

2. Lockport (12-1) 8

8A: vs. No. 1 Maine South

3. Joliet Catholic (13-0) 2

4A: vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin

4. Cary-Grove (13-0) 5

6A: vs. East St. Louis

5. Wheaton North (12-1) 6

7A: vs. No. 6 St. Rita

6. St. Rita (11-2) 7

7A: vs. No. 5 Wheaton North

7. Loyola (12-1) 1

Season complete

8. Brother Rice (10-3) 3

Season complete

9. Fenwick (11-2) 9

5A: vs. No. 15 Kankakee

10. Neuqua Valley (10-2) 11

Season complete

11. Lincoln-Way East (9-3) 12

Season complete

12. Mount Carmel (8-4) 13

Season complete

13. Batavia (10-1) 24

Season complete

14. Marist (9-4) 10

Season complete

15. Kankakee (13-0) 15

5A: vs. No. 9 Fenwick

16. Glenbard North (8-4) 14

Season complete

17. Warren (9-2) 25

Season complete

18. Crete-Monee (9-3) 16

Season complete

19. Lake Forest (10-2) 18

Season complete

20. Lemont (11-1) 23

Season complete

21. Prospect (10-3) 17

Season complete

22. Wilmington (13-0) 22

2A: vs. Nashville

23. Glenbrook South (9-3) NR

Season complete

24. Hinsdale Central (9-2) NR

Season complete

25. St. Ignatius (9-2) NR

Season complete