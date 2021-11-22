 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Higher tax on e-cigarettes may do more harm than good

Congress should reconsider its proposal and focus on encouraging people to move toward reduced-risk, noncombustible products.

By Letters to the Editor
U.S. Congress Votes to Raise Smoking Age To 21
Vaping and e-cigarette products are displayed in a store.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

A proposal before Congress will create a financial disincentive for those who are looking to wean themselves off traditional cigarettes, by imposing higher taxes on potentially less harmful alternatives such as non-combustible products or e-cigarettes.

Researchers have found that by making less harmful alternatives more expensive, smokers would return to more harmful cigarettes or turn to the illegal market. Pushing consumers toward the illegal market potentially exposes them to even greater harm and results in the loss of tax revenue.

Illinois already has a thriving illicit market in traditional cigarettes due to their higher taxes. We do not need to see government action pushing and growing the illicit market.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 350 words.

We would strongly encourage Congress to reconsider its proposal and focus on encouraging people to move toward reduced-risk, noncombustible products.

Rob Karr, president and CEO, Illinois Retail Merchants Association

Follow your own rules

I recently attended a Blackhawks game at the United Center. As a lifelong fan, I was excited to go as it was my first time in attendance since before the pandemic. I was also very happy about the COVID-19 protocols that the United Center advertised as having in place to keep everyone safe, including mandatory proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test, and required masking except for when actively eating or drinking.

When I arrived, there was somebody checking the photos of everyone’s vaccination card, but not checking any ID. I could have shown a photo of my neighbor’s or my cousin’s vaccination card and he wouldn’t have known the difference, so I’m sure there could have been many offering fake “proof” of compliance. Once inside, I saw many people with masks down or even maskless, with no food or drink in sight, and zero enforcement. I am considering asking for a refund of my tickets for the remaining games.

Two nights later at a performance of “Paradise Square” as part of the Broadway in Chicago series, there were multiple people checking proof of vaccination or negative test as well as a corresponding ID. The audience was far more respectful of masking requirements, and on the rare occasions I saw patrons not wearing masks properly, I saw ushers approach them to address the issue.

United Center, take a lesson from Broadway in Chicago on how to do it correctly.

Reid Spears, Plainfield

Next Up In Commentary

The Latest

LB Roquan Smith’s ‘monster’ season among few bright spots for Bears in 2021

Smith did something unprecedented Sunday as he continued building a case for an enormous contract extension this offseason.

By Jason Lieser

Peter Aykroyd, Emmy-nominated ‘SNL’ actor-writer, dead at 66

His brother, actor Dan Aykroyd, cited the medical examiner in Spokane, Washington, and said that his brother "succumbed to septicemia from an internal infection precipitated by an untreated abdominal hernia."

By Associated Press

With 64 games left, Blackhawks’ path to playoff contention looks plausible but difficult

The Hawks’ recent upswing has lifted them out of the NHL’s basement, but they’d need to consistently play like a top-10 team for months to climb into the playoffs.

By Ben Pope

Afternoon Edition: Nov. 22, 2021

Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.

By Satchel Price

Jurors in Ahmaud Arbery case hear final arguments

Testimony before a disproportionately white jury concluded last week. It included the man who shot Ahmaud Arbery saying he pulled the trigger in self-defense. A graphic video of Arbery’s death leaked online two months later.

By Russ Bynum | Associated Press

Surprise big muskies: FOTW comes while jigging for walleye on the Turtle-Flambeau Flowage

Scott Budzinski earns Fish of the Week honors with a big muskie, one of two caught and released while jigging for walleye.

By Dale Bowman