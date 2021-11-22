Rory Dames resigns as coach of Red Stars

Rory Dames has resigned as coach of the Red Stars, just two days after the club appeared in the NWSL championship game.

“For 11 years, I have dedicated myself to help build the Chicago Red Stars into one of the top international clubs. Effective today, I’m refocusing my attention to my family and future endeavors, and I am resigning as coach of the Chicago Red Stars,” Dames said in a statement posted on the team’s website.

“Under Rory’s leadership we have been a remarkably consistent and excellent club on the field. We continually evaluate our team and front office environment, and given the dynamic change underway in the league, it is time to begin the next chapter of the Red Stars with a search for new leadership of the team,” the team said in a statement.

The move comes after the Red Stars lost 2-1 to the Washington Spirit in the National Women’s Soccer League championship game in Louisville, Kentucky. It was the second consecutive title game loss for the Red Stars.