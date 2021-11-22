 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Rory Dames resigns as coach of Red Stars

The move comes two days after the club’s loss in the NWSL championship match.

By Gene Farris
Rory Dames has resigned as coach of the Red Stars.
Rory Dames has resigned as coach of the Red Stars.
NWSL/YouTube

Rory Dames has resigned as coach of the Red Stars, just two days after the club appeared in the NWSL championship game.

“For 11 years, I have dedicated myself to help build the Chicago Red Stars into one of the top international clubs. Effective today, I’m refocusing my attention to my family and future endeavors, and I am resigning as coach of the Chicago Red Stars,” Dames said in a statement posted on the team’s website.

“Under Rory’s leadership we have been a remarkably consistent and excellent club on the field. We continually evaluate our team and front office environment, and given the dynamic change underway in the league, it is time to begin the next chapter of the Red Stars with a search for new leadership of the team,” the team said in a statement.

The move comes after the Red Stars lost 2-1 to the Washington Spirit in the National Women’s Soccer League championship game in Louisville, Kentucky. It was the second consecutive title game loss for the Red Stars.

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

CPS knew for years about sex misconduct claims at school, but promoted principal anyway, records show

Marine Leadership Academy principal Erin Galfer was promoted to a high-level role within the district, but has since been fired after CPS said she failed to report sex misconduct allegations at the school. She denies that and says it was CPS officials that didn’t take the claims seriously.

By Sarah Karp and Nader Issa

Supply chain crises drive up price of Thanksgiving turkeys, squeeze supply

The average cost of a Thanksgiving meal is up 14% over last year, according to a report from the American Farm Bureau. A Thanksgiving turkey is 24% more expensive this year, at an average of $1.50 per pound, or $23.99 for a 16-pound bird.

By Sneha Dey

Woman found shot dead in bathtub, another woman wounded on sidewalk outside the Gresham home

The 22-year-old woman was found fatally shot in a bathtub in the 8200 block of South Justine Street, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

14-year-old boy killed in Roseland was shot outside home that was targeted earlier that day

The teen was attacked Sunday evening in the 200 block of West 110th Place, officials said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Paramount cast shines brightly in ‘Cinderella,’ though fairy tale’s message remains dated

Oscar Hammerstein’s book has been tweaked, but the story is the same as ever — and that’s not necessarily a good thing.

By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times

‘Encanto’: Joyful, colorful Disney musical teaches the value of family

Several generations love their enchanted house in the gorgeous movie filled with memorable songs.

By Richard Roeper