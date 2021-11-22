Poised, effective Davontae Hall leads Hyde Park past Homewood-Flossmoor

Hyde Park senior Davontae Hall was all flash and style and speed as a young high school player. His talent was undeniable, but so many kids never find a way to evolve into a mature, focused and truly effective player.

Hall’s debut as a senior was memorable. All the danger has left his game. He’s poised and unselfish and his teammates have followed his lead.

The No. 24 Thunderbirds beat Homewood-Flossmoor 77-68 in the Chicago Heights Classic at Marian Catholic on Monday.

“I’ve just been staying in the gym,” Hall said. “There’s no secret to what happened. It’s just working. I wanted to become a better teammate and a better leader.”

Jamere Dismukes, a Rich East grad, took over as Thunderbirds coach last season.

“I’ve been trying to point [Hall] in the right direction of what a point guard needs to be,” Dismukes said. “He has aspirations to play high-major basketball. I broke down to him what he needed to do to achieve that dream. He’s doing a great job of it. His game has completely changed.”

Hyde Park junior Damarion Morris drained his first five shots of the game and his first four three-pointers. The early hot-shooting helped the Thunderbirds build a 42-27 halftime lead.

“It felt good playing my first game after the COVID season,” Morris said. “I just wanted to do what I had to do for us to get a win.”

Hall scored 19 points and Morris had a game-high 24 points. Malik Jenkins, a 6-6 senior, added 15 points and junior guard Camron Williford scored 13 and grabbed six rebounds.

Homewood-Flossmoor switched to a full-court press defense in the second half. It forced the Thunderbirds into turnovers and cut their lead to 56-50 near the end of the third quarter.

Hyde Park showed its backbone in the fourth quarter, adjusting to the press and making 8 of 9 free throws to regain a double-digit lead.

“Morris is very underrated,” Dismukes said. “He does everything. He can shoot it, he can finish around the rim and rebound and make plays for others and he guards 94 feet the entire game. That’s an impressive game against a really good H-F team that always guards.”

Vikings senior Christian Meeks dominated the interior. He finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

Homewood-Flossmoor’s guards are talented but inexperienced. There’s plenty for Vikings coach Marc Condotti to work with over the next few months.

“Hyde Park played really good,” Condotti said. “They shot the ball well and they made free throws and did everything they were supposed to do to win the game. We don’t have a ton of experience so it’s no easy task to open up against them.”

Senior Luis Acevedo had nine points and nie rebounds for the Vikings and 6-5 sophomore Lee Marks added 13 points and five rebounds. Senior Robert Brazelton added 11 points off the bench.

“We got the answers to our questions right away about what we need to work on,” Condotti said. “We’ll be a different team hopefully in March. We just have to get some experience. We could be pretty good.”

The Thunderbirds have a shot at being the first Public League team to ever win the 17-year-old Chicago Heights Classic. And they have even bigger goals than that for their season.

“We have a chip on our shoulder,” Morris said. “We are the hunted now. We want to win every game we can and get that number one spot.”

Watch the final minute of Hyde Park vs. Homewood-Flossmoor: