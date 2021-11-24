 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Freshman Jeremiah Fears dazzles in debut but Joliet West loses to St. Louis Vashon

Joliet West freshman Jeremiah Fears had a memorable high school debut, confidently pouring in 17 points, four rebounds and four steals.

By Michael O'Brien
Joliet West’s Jeremiah Fears (2) brings the ball into the front court as the Tigers play Vashon.
Joliet West’s Jeremiah Fears (2) brings the ball into the front court as the Tigers play Vashon.
Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

WASHINGTON, ILL—Joliet West freshman Jeremiah Fears had a memorable high school debut, confidently pouring in 17 points, four rebounds and four steals.

But luck wasn’t with him at the end. He missed a possible game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer and the Tigers lost 61-59 to St. Louis Vashon at the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions.

“He exudes confidence and toughness,” Tigers coach Jeremy Kreiger said. “He led us in scoring in his first high school game. He embraced stepping up to take the game-winner and then came into the locker room and apologized to his teammates for missing it.”

Sophomore Justus McNair, also playing his first high school game after missing his freshman year with an injury, added 16 points for the Tigers (0-1).

Joliet West built a 21-13 lead early but the Wolverines got back into it with an 11-0 run in the second quarter. The Tigers turned the ball over 23 times and shot just 6 for 15 from the free-throw line.

“As a team you have to value the basketball,” Kreiger said. “That’s something we are going to have to improve on.”

Junior Jayden Martin scored 16 for Joliet West, which started a freshman, two sophomores and two juniors.

“I’m super proud of the guys given their youth and lack of experience,” Kreiger said. “They competed against a national powerhouse and probably the best team in Missouri the last few seasons.”

Next Up In High School Sports

The Latest

Jackson Munro, New Trier dominate rival Loyola

Jackson Munro’s double-double Wednesday night likely will be just one of many for the New Trier senior this season.

By Michael O'Brien

15-year-old boy fatally shot while waiting for ride-share in Heart of Chicago

The boy was waiting for a ride-share in the 2500 block of South Blue Island Avenue when someone exited a vehicle and began talking to the boy before opening fire, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Bulls guard Alex Caruso returns, and so does his versatility

Caruso missed the blowout loss to the Pacers on Monday, dealing with a left wrist injury. He was back against the Rockets, and back in a more familiar role.

By Joe Cowley

Pre-holiday COVID-19 caseload offers mixed news, simple message: Stay ‘vigilant,’ but no ‘need to be terrified’

Because of the shortened holiday work week, the Illinois Department of Public Health released the five-day figures instead of the typical seven-day statistics, complicating comparisons.

By Rachel Hinton

18-year-old with killing two teens in July mass shooting on the West Side

Detrevion Williams faces two counts of first-degree murder for his role in the July 21 mass shooting in the 3300 block of West Douglas Boulevard.

By Sun-Times Wire

‘When Harry Met Rehab’ brings new perspective to real-life chapter for veteran actress Melissa Gilbert

"The commonality of the experience is what really is the basis of what all recovery groups are at their core," Gilbert says of the show’s storyline.

By Tricia Despres - For the Sun-Times