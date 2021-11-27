 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Saturday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien
Loyola’s Miles Boland (11) goes to the basket against New Trier’s Peter Kanellos (3).
Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com

Saturday, November 27, 2021

NON CONFERENCE

Austin vs. Manley, 5:00

Dyett at McNamara, 2:30

Grace Christian at Wilmington, 3:30

Hope Academy at Hansberry, 12:00

Steinmetz at ITW-Speer, 12:00

Watseka at Clifton Central, 7:00

ASHTON-FRANKLIN CENTER

LaMoille vs. Leland, 6:00

Polo vs. Ashton-Franklin-Center, 7:30

Hiawatha vs. Durand, 6:00

Amboy vs. Midland, 7:30

BATAVIA

Raby vs. Providence-St. Mel, 6:00

Waubonsie Valley vs. Batavia, 7:30

BOYLAN

Freeport vs. Richwoods, 3:00

Marshall vs. Rockford Lutheran, 4:30

Boylan vs. St. Charles North, 6:00

CALVARY (NORMAL)

DePue vs. Cornerstone Christian, 11:00

Donovan vs. TBA

Lowpoint-Washburn vs. TBA

CLEMENTE

Phoenix vs. Foreman, 1:00

Mather vs. Clemente, 2:30

Solorio vs. Catalyst-Maria, 4:00

Lincoln Park vs. UIC, 5:30

COAL CITY / MANTENO

at Coal City

Coal City vs. Manteno, 6:00

Gardner-So. Wilmington / Serena vs. Peotone, 7:3

Gardner-So. Wilmington / Serena vs. IC Catholic, 6

Morris vs. Beecher, 7:30

COLLIERSVILLE (TN)

Simeon vs. Houston County (TN), 2:00

Simeon vs. Colliersville (TN), 5:00

CRYSTAL LAKE CENTRAL

Belvidere North vs. Grayslake Central, 11:30

Hampshire vs. Hononegah, 1:00

Crystal Lake Central vs. Barrington, 2:30

DECATUR

Eisenhower (Decatur) vs. Bolingbrook (JV), 1:00

Springfield Southeast vs. Peoria Central, 2:30

Manual vs. MacArthur, 6:00

Thornton vs, Bolingbrook, 7:30

DWIGHT / WOODLAND

at Woodland

Earlville vs. Ridgeview, 1:30

Grant Park vs. Woodland, 3:00

Dwight vs. St. Bede, 4:30

Momence vs. Flanagan-Cornell, 6:00

EL PASO-GRIDLEY

East Peoria vs. Olympia, 5:30

Roanoke-Benson vs. El Paso-Gridley, 7:00

FENTON

Maine West vs. Waukegan, 2:30

Timothy Christian vs. Fenton, 4:00

Fremd vs. Montini, 5:30

Rolling Meadows vs. Wheaton-Warr. South, 7:00

GALESBURG

Dunlap vs. Madison, 9:30

Madison vs. Limestone, 1:30

Moline vs. Dunlap, 3:00

Galesburg vs. Limestone, 7:30

GENESEO

Rock Falls vs. Kewanee, 10:30

Kewanee vs. Rockridge, 1:30

Princeton vs. Rock Falls, 4:30

Rockridge vs. Geneseo, 7:30

GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY

Hoopeston vs. Fisher. 1:00

Tri-Point vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 2:30

Lexington vs. Gibson City-MS, 4:00

Prairie Central vs. Iroquois West, 5:30

GRANT / MUNDELEIN

at Grant

Schurz vs. Lakes, 11:00

Grant vs. Mundelein, 12:30

North Lawndale vs. Deerfield, 2:00

Carmel vs. Warren, 3:30

LOYOLA / NEW TRIER

at Loyola

Round Lake vs. Butler, 10:30

Bulls vs. Lake Zurich, 12:00

St. Ignatius vs. Loyola, 1:30

Lake Forest vs. New Trier, 3:00

NORTHRIDGE

Amundsen vs. Wheeling, 4:00

Vernon Hills vs. Northridge, 5:30

OREGON

Christian Life vs. BYE, 11:00

Morrison vs. Hinckley-Big Rock, 11:00

Oregon vs. North Boone, 12:30

Pecatonica vs. Newman, 12:30

Milledgeville vs. Aquin, 2:00

Rockford Christian vs. South Beloit, 2:00

11th Place, 4:00

9th Place, 4:00

7th Place, 5:30

5th Place, 5:30

Third Place, 7:00

Championship, 7:00

OTTAWA

Seventh Place, 1:00

Fifth Place, 2:30

Third Place, 4:00

Championship, 5:30

PALATINE

Cary-Grove vs. Elk Grove, 10:30

Hersey vs. Jacobs, 12:00

Palatine vs. York, 1:45

Stevenson vs. Glenbrook South, 3:15

PEKIN

Marion at Notre Dame (Peoria), 12:00

Plano at Pekin, 4:00

Marion at Morton (IL), 6:45

QUINCY

Lake Forest Acad-Org vs. Miller Career (MO), 5:30

St. Mary’s (MO) vs. Quincy, 7:00

RIDGEWOOD

Maine East vs. Ridgewood, 10:00

Leyden vs. Hinsdale South, 11:30

Taft vs. Highland Park, 1:00

Naperville Central vs. Schaumburg, 1:00

RIVERSIDE-BROOKFIELD

Seventh Place, 12:00

Fifth Place, 1:30

Third Place, 3:00

Championship, 4:30

ROCK ISLAND

Canton vs. Rock Island, 10:30

Brooks vs. Collinsville, 12:30

Canton vs. Collinsville, 5:30

Brooks vs. Rock Island, 7:00

ROCKFORD

at Jefferson

Auburn vs. North Chicago, 10:00

Harlem vs. East St. Louis, 11:30

Clark vs. Jefferson, 1:30

East St. Louis vs. Guilford, 3:30

Jefferson vs. Perspectives-MSA, 5:00

at Rockford East

Guilford vs. DRW, 12:00

Perspectives-MSA vs. Rockford East, 1:30

North Chicago vs. Harlem, 3:00

DRW vs. Bogan, 4:30

Rockford East vs. Larkin, 6:00

ROWVA-WILLIAMSFIELD

Henry-Senachwine vs. ROWVA-Williamsfield, 1:00

Henry-Senachwine vs. Galva, 4:00

ST. CHARLES EAST

Marmion vs. South Elgin, 2:30

St. Charles East vs. Plainfield East, 4:00

Westinghouse vs. Benet, 5:30

Willowbrook vs. Proviso East, 7:00

ST. VIATOR

Streamwood vs. Libertyville, 1:30

Evanston vs. St. Viator, 3:00

SENECA

Mendota vs. St. Anne, 12:00

Newark vs. Herscher, 6:00

Seneca vs. Somonauk, 7:30

STAGG

Plainfield South vs. Nazareth, 1:00

Argo vs. Stagg, 2:30

SYCAMORE

Sycamore vs. Sandwich, 3:00

Sterling vs. Rochelle, 4:30

Belvidere vs. Yorkville, 6:00

Dundee-Crown vs. Burlington Central, 7:30

WASHINGTON (IL)

Joliet West vs. Denmark-Olar (SC), 8:30

Kankakee vs. Metamora, 2:30

Tinley Park vs. Urbana, 4:00

Yorkville Christian vs, Lanphier, 5:30

St. Rita vs. Vashon (MO), 7:00

WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN

Cristo Rey-St. Martin vs. Indian Creek, 2:30

Horizon-Southwest vs. Elgin, 4:00

Westminster Christian vs. Genoa-Kingston, 5:30

Walther Christian vs. St. Edward, 7:00

WETHERSFIELD

Bureau Valley vs. Putnam County, 3:30

Stark County vs. Elmwood, 5:00

Wethersfield vs. Annawan, 6:30

Charlotte (FL) vs. East Moline, 8:00

WHEATON ACADEMY

Lake Park vs. Francis Parker, 2:15

Plainfield North vs. Metea Valley, 4:00

St. Francis vs. Wheaton Academy, 5:45

Downers Grove North vs. Bartlett, 7:30

WJOL / ST. FRANCIS UNIVERSITY

Fifth Place, 11:45

Third Place, 1:30

Championship, 3:15

