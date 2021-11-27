Saturday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com
Saturday, November 27, 2021
NON CONFERENCE
Austin vs. Manley, 5:00
Dyett at McNamara, 2:30
Grace Christian at Wilmington, 3:30
Hope Academy at Hansberry, 12:00
Steinmetz at ITW-Speer, 12:00
Watseka at Clifton Central, 7:00
ASHTON-FRANKLIN CENTER
LaMoille vs. Leland, 6:00
Polo vs. Ashton-Franklin-Center, 7:30
Hiawatha vs. Durand, 6:00
Amboy vs. Midland, 7:30
BATAVIA
Raby vs. Providence-St. Mel, 6:00
Waubonsie Valley vs. Batavia, 7:30
BOYLAN
Freeport vs. Richwoods, 3:00
Marshall vs. Rockford Lutheran, 4:30
Boylan vs. St. Charles North, 6:00
CALVARY (NORMAL)
DePue vs. Cornerstone Christian, 11:00
Donovan vs. TBA
Lowpoint-Washburn vs. TBA
CLEMENTE
Phoenix vs. Foreman, 1:00
Mather vs. Clemente, 2:30
Solorio vs. Catalyst-Maria, 4:00
Lincoln Park vs. UIC, 5:30
COAL CITY / MANTENO
at Coal City
Coal City vs. Manteno, 6:00
Gardner-So. Wilmington / Serena vs. Peotone, 7:3
Gardner-So. Wilmington / Serena vs. IC Catholic, 6
Morris vs. Beecher, 7:30
COLLIERSVILLE (TN)
Simeon vs. Houston County (TN), 2:00
Simeon vs. Colliersville (TN), 5:00
CRYSTAL LAKE CENTRAL
Belvidere North vs. Grayslake Central, 11:30
Hampshire vs. Hononegah, 1:00
Crystal Lake Central vs. Barrington, 2:30
DECATUR
Eisenhower (Decatur) vs. Bolingbrook (JV), 1:00
Springfield Southeast vs. Peoria Central, 2:30
Manual vs. MacArthur, 6:00
Thornton vs, Bolingbrook, 7:30
DWIGHT / WOODLAND
at Woodland
Earlville vs. Ridgeview, 1:30
Grant Park vs. Woodland, 3:00
Dwight vs. St. Bede, 4:30
Momence vs. Flanagan-Cornell, 6:00
EL PASO-GRIDLEY
East Peoria vs. Olympia, 5:30
Roanoke-Benson vs. El Paso-Gridley, 7:00
FENTON
Maine West vs. Waukegan, 2:30
Timothy Christian vs. Fenton, 4:00
Fremd vs. Montini, 5:30
Rolling Meadows vs. Wheaton-Warr. South, 7:00
GALESBURG
Dunlap vs. Madison, 9:30
Madison vs. Limestone, 1:30
Moline vs. Dunlap, 3:00
Galesburg vs. Limestone, 7:30
GENESEO
Rock Falls vs. Kewanee, 10:30
Kewanee vs. Rockridge, 1:30
Princeton vs. Rock Falls, 4:30
Rockridge vs. Geneseo, 7:30
GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY
Hoopeston vs. Fisher. 1:00
Tri-Point vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 2:30
Lexington vs. Gibson City-MS, 4:00
Prairie Central vs. Iroquois West, 5:30
GRANT / MUNDELEIN
at Grant
Schurz vs. Lakes, 11:00
Grant vs. Mundelein, 12:30
North Lawndale vs. Deerfield, 2:00
Carmel vs. Warren, 3:30
LOYOLA / NEW TRIER
at Loyola
Round Lake vs. Butler, 10:30
Bulls vs. Lake Zurich, 12:00
St. Ignatius vs. Loyola, 1:30
Lake Forest vs. New Trier, 3:00
NORTHRIDGE
Amundsen vs. Wheeling, 4:00
Vernon Hills vs. Northridge, 5:30
OREGON
Christian Life vs. BYE, 11:00
Morrison vs. Hinckley-Big Rock, 11:00
Oregon vs. North Boone, 12:30
Pecatonica vs. Newman, 12:30
Milledgeville vs. Aquin, 2:00
Rockford Christian vs. South Beloit, 2:00
11th Place, 4:00
9th Place, 4:00
7th Place, 5:30
5th Place, 5:30
Third Place, 7:00
Championship, 7:00
OTTAWA
Seventh Place, 1:00
Fifth Place, 2:30
Third Place, 4:00
Championship, 5:30
PALATINE
Cary-Grove vs. Elk Grove, 10:30
Hersey vs. Jacobs, 12:00
Palatine vs. York, 1:45
Stevenson vs. Glenbrook South, 3:15
PEKIN
Marion at Notre Dame (Peoria), 12:00
Plano at Pekin, 4:00
Marion at Morton (IL), 6:45
QUINCY
Lake Forest Acad-Org vs. Miller Career (MO), 5:30
St. Mary’s (MO) vs. Quincy, 7:00
RIDGEWOOD
Maine East vs. Ridgewood, 10:00
Leyden vs. Hinsdale South, 11:30
Taft vs. Highland Park, 1:00
Naperville Central vs. Schaumburg, 1:00
RIVERSIDE-BROOKFIELD
Seventh Place, 12:00
Fifth Place, 1:30
Third Place, 3:00
Championship, 4:30
ROCK ISLAND
Canton vs. Rock Island, 10:30
Brooks vs. Collinsville, 12:30
Canton vs. Collinsville, 5:30
Brooks vs. Rock Island, 7:00
ROCKFORD
at Jefferson
Auburn vs. North Chicago, 10:00
Harlem vs. East St. Louis, 11:30
Clark vs. Jefferson, 1:30
East St. Louis vs. Guilford, 3:30
Jefferson vs. Perspectives-MSA, 5:00
at Rockford East
Guilford vs. DRW, 12:00
Perspectives-MSA vs. Rockford East, 1:30
North Chicago vs. Harlem, 3:00
DRW vs. Bogan, 4:30
Rockford East vs. Larkin, 6:00
ROWVA-WILLIAMSFIELD
Henry-Senachwine vs. ROWVA-Williamsfield, 1:00
Henry-Senachwine vs. Galva, 4:00
ST. CHARLES EAST
Marmion vs. South Elgin, 2:30
St. Charles East vs. Plainfield East, 4:00
Westinghouse vs. Benet, 5:30
Willowbrook vs. Proviso East, 7:00
ST. VIATOR
Streamwood vs. Libertyville, 1:30
Evanston vs. St. Viator, 3:00
SENECA
Mendota vs. St. Anne, 12:00
Newark vs. Herscher, 6:00
Seneca vs. Somonauk, 7:30
STAGG
Plainfield South vs. Nazareth, 1:00
Argo vs. Stagg, 2:30
SYCAMORE
Sycamore vs. Sandwich, 3:00
Sterling vs. Rochelle, 4:30
Belvidere vs. Yorkville, 6:00
Dundee-Crown vs. Burlington Central, 7:30
WASHINGTON (IL)
Joliet West vs. Denmark-Olar (SC), 8:30
Kankakee vs. Metamora, 2:30
Tinley Park vs. Urbana, 4:00
Yorkville Christian vs, Lanphier, 5:30
St. Rita vs. Vashon (MO), 7:00
WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN
Cristo Rey-St. Martin vs. Indian Creek, 2:30
Horizon-Southwest vs. Elgin, 4:00
Westminster Christian vs. Genoa-Kingston, 5:30
Walther Christian vs. St. Edward, 7:00
WETHERSFIELD
Bureau Valley vs. Putnam County, 3:30
Stark County vs. Elmwood, 5:00
Wethersfield vs. Annawan, 6:30
Charlotte (FL) vs. East Moline, 8:00
WHEATON ACADEMY
Lake Park vs. Francis Parker, 2:15
Plainfield North vs. Metea Valley, 4:00
St. Francis vs. Wheaton Academy, 5:45
Downers Grove North vs. Bartlett, 7:30
WJOL / ST. FRANCIS UNIVERSITY
Fifth Place, 11:45
Third Place, 1:30
Championship, 3:15